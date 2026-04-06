9 Underrated Cheeses For The Tastiest Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled cheese sandwiches are an icon in the realm of nostalgic comfort foods. Ooey, gooey, and crispy all at once, they are a favorite of kids and adults alike. One of the reasons people love them so much is for their simplicity — all you need is bread, cheese, and a little heat. Still, a few upgrades never hurt, and if you want to branch out, there's no better place to start than with the cheese itself. Folks commonly reach for the likes of American, cheddar, and provolone, but that's hardly where the fun stops. There are quite a few underrated cheeses that also have what it takes to transport you to grilled cheese heaven. From feta to raclette to Oaxaca and more, they might even make you forget about the classics.

I've had a lifelong love affair with not only cheese but grilled cheese sandwiches, so I have experience with many of the picks below. I also checked with the online hivemind to ensure I wasn't missing any bangers. The cheeses we selected boast enough flavor to carry a sandwich or complement other cheeses, so all you'll have to think about is what to pair it with it (quick tomato soup, anyone?) or dip it in (ketchup isn't a bad choice – just trust us). Without further ado, let's get grilling.