9 Underrated Cheeses For The Tastiest Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheese sandwiches are an icon in the realm of nostalgic comfort foods. Ooey, gooey, and crispy all at once, they are a favorite of kids and adults alike. One of the reasons people love them so much is for their simplicity — all you need is bread, cheese, and a little heat. Still, a few upgrades never hurt, and if you want to branch out, there's no better place to start than with the cheese itself. Folks commonly reach for the likes of American, cheddar, and provolone, but that's hardly where the fun stops. There are quite a few underrated cheeses that also have what it takes to transport you to grilled cheese heaven. From feta to raclette to Oaxaca and more, they might even make you forget about the classics.
I've had a lifelong love affair with not only cheese but grilled cheese sandwiches, so I have experience with many of the picks below. I also checked with the online hivemind to ensure I wasn't missing any bangers. The cheeses we selected boast enough flavor to carry a sandwich or complement other cheeses, so all you'll have to think about is what to pair it with it (quick tomato soup, anyone?) or dip it in (ketchup isn't a bad choice – just trust us). Without further ado, let's get grilling.
Camembert
Everyone knows Brie makes a yummy grilled cheese sandwich, but Camembert (which is quite similar) is often overlooked as an option. It shouldn't, though. You might think it's a bit too fancy for such a humble comfort food, but I couldn't disagree more. It's great in bechamel sauce for pasta, but it's even better on a grilled cheese sandwich. The same characteristics work in both. For starters, Camembert melts like a champ, and it arguably provides the gooiest cheese pull around. In addition, the distinct earthy, funky flavor gives your sandwich a sophisticated edge that's absolutely delectable. Of course, great bread helps, too, but Camembert cheese is rich enough to turn even the most boring of white breads into an incredible sandwich. Ask me how I know.
If you want to take your Camembert grilled cheese even further into legendary territory, slather it with your favorite jam or layer it with fruit. The combination of sweet and savory in every bite is nothing short of spectacular. I go for raspberry jam or fresh blueberries, but you can use whatever you have on hand. Rule of thumb: If it goes with Brie, it'll taste great with Camembert cheese as well.
Blue cheese
Blue cheese isn't for everyone, and I get it. Its funky taste and aroma can be off-putting, and that's before getting to the (perfectly safe) mold throughout. However, for those in the know, it is a flavor powerhouse that stands out and makes for a mean grilled cheese sandwich. There's something about both the smell and flavor that comes together with bread and butter perfectly. Blue cheese may be a bit trickier to manage when making a grilled sandwich, but, oh man, is it worth it. I like to pair it with something more mild, like Havarti or Muenster, but all by itself, it gives our favorite comfort food sammie a seriously drool-worthy upgrade.
I'm pretty keen on the wonders of blue cheese, so adding it to a grilled cheese sandwich seemed like a no-brainer to me the first time I fried one up. Thankfully, it did not disappoint. In fact, it was such a marvel that I can easily say it is one of the absolute best choices for the dish. Unlike many other options, it has a layered taste that won't be overlooked, and there are many types so you can experiment. If you're a blue cheese newbie, Gorgonzola is a solid choice that's a bit more mild; something crumbly like Roquefort will give you even more of that pungent blue cheese punch. On either end of the spectrum, blue cheese takes what could be a typical (although still tasty) grilled cheese from ordinary to extraordinary.
Halloumi
Popular in the United Kingdom, halloumi cheese is just now starting to become more common in the United States. Originally from Cyprus, it has a rubbery texture that takes to grilling beautifully. It is also salty, buttery, and rich. These two traits combined make it a popular choice for grilled cheese sandwiches and as a meat substitute for burgers in the UK. Okay, I'm listening. Also, if you haven't tried it yet, consider this your sign to give it a go, grilled cheese or not.
As noted, halloumi is a bit rubbery, so it holds up to grilling well, even without any bread factored into the equation. Still, adding bread and butter makes it a more complete dish while simultaneously boosting flavor. Due to the unique texture of halloumi cheese, when melted — if you can even call it that — it develops extra-crispy edges that give grilled cheese sandwiches an unexpected yet delightful texture. It isn't super gooey, and you can basically forget about cheese pull, but the added chew and crunch of halloumi cheese is something you'll find you didn't know you wanted, but were craving all along.
Oaxaca
Mmm, Oaxaca cheese. Creamy and extra salty, it is a staple in Mexican cuisine, especially when it comes to dishes with melted cheese, like chili rellenos (my favorite). Not only does it melt into an incredibly gooey texture, but it also provides a deliciously salty flavor that elevates just about anything it touches. And yes, that includes grilled cheese sandwiches.
Oaxaca cheese is typically shaped somewhat like a rope that is wound up into a ball. Just like mozzarella, it is easy to pull apart, but it's also very stringy. Perhaps this is the reason it isn't a go-to pick for grilled cheese sandwiches. Lucky us, though, you don't need a perfect slice of cheese to make a bang-up one. (After all, it's just going to melt anyway!) All you need to do is get it sandwiched between the bread and the frying pan will do the rest of the work for you. I almost always have Oaxaca cheese in my fridge, so I can tell you that it makes a drool-worthy grilled cheese sandwich — either on its own or combined with other cheeses — every time. Add some spicy peppers or dip it in salsa, and it's game over. Talk about a legendary cheese pull, too.
Mozzarella
Speaking of stringy cheeses, mozzarella deserves a little attention in the realm of grilled cheese sandwiches as well. Here in the United States, it is totally underrated as an option. You can occasionally find it on one, but it's always paired with other, more prominent cheeses. We might just be getting it wrong, though, because in Italy (the land from which mozzarella originates), it is a classic pick. Yes, they even make our favorite comfort food sandwich in Italy. Of course, they have their own regional variation, but it's a mozzarella grilled cheese no matter how you slice it.
By now, you can probably already taste a mozzarella grilled cheese if you think about it hard enough, but just in case, imagine ooey-gooey goodness packed full of a bright tanginess and a mouthwatering level of saltiness. Then, pair it with butter and your favorite bread. Are you drooling yet? I am. There's no denying that mozzarella will give you a super satisfying cheese pull, too. So, get your camera ready if you like posting food pics, that is.
Perhaps the best part about mozzarella grilled cheese sandwiches is how easy it is to upgrade and add to them. My favorite additions include fresh basil leaves, sun-dried or fresh sliced tomatoes, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction, sometimes all three, just like a Caprese salad on toast.
Feta
Oh, feta. You might not be at the top of everyone's list when it comes to making grilled cheese sandwiches, but I know a few people who swear by it. One of them just so happens to be a professional chef, too. Even so, it typically gets overlooked. Maybe it's because it boasts a more Mediterranean flavor, and we tend to think of classic American picks for our beloved comfort food, but it's time to put a stop to that type of thinking once and for all. Feta features a deliciously salty, bright taste with plenty of tang to back it all up. As a result, it takes your average grilled cheese sandwich to new heights. It doesn't even matter what kind of bread or butter you use. Feta will do the heavy lifting.
Going Greek is just one of the many ways to improve a grilled cheese sandwich, but it's one of my favorites. I like to start with slabs of feta and slice it myself, because I find arranging and flipping the crumbled stuff is more challenging, but either works. From there, the feta does the rest. I also like to add things like olives, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, or even sliced cucumber at the end to turn it into a true Greek delight.
Manchego
Hailing from Spain, Manchego is a semi-hard sheep's milk cheese. In its origin country, it's wildly popular and is often enjoyed solo or perhaps on a tapas plate. However, it also makes a wonderful addition to pasta, risotto, and you guessed it, grilled cheese sandwiches. It may be semi-hard, but it still has a creamy mouthfeel. When layered between bread and fried, it not only melts nicely but also becomes delightfully crispy.
Aside from texture, Manchego cheese packs a delicious flavor that makes it a shoo-in for grilled cheese sandwiches. The taste varies somewhat depending on age, but for the most part it is nutty, buttery, tangy, salty, and a touch sweet. In other words, it's perfect for pairing with bread, butter, and a frying pan. Similar to feta, you can also opt to include upgrades such as olives, peppers, tomatoes, or onions if your little heart desires. Either way, add Manchego to your list of potential grilled cheese sandwich ingredients, and you'll be glad you did. It might even have you wanting to pair the humble dish with a bold Spanish wine.
Panela
Honestly, before I lived in Mexico, I had never even heard of Panela cheese, so I don't blame you if it isn't remotely on your radar. However, my time in the country taught me that it is often a top pick for grilled cheese sandwiches. After my first one, I was sold as well.
Panela has a semi-soft texture and a mild flavor overall, especially if you compare it to a powerhouse like your average blue cheese. Even so, it brings a salty, piquant flavor to grilled cheese sandwiches that can only be described as top-notch.
Similar to other cheeses found on this list, panela cheese is most likely overlooked due to its texture. It holds its shape quite well, even after heating. Regrettably, this means it doesn't get as gooey as other top contenders. However, the tangy, salty, fresh taste more than makes up for this. If you still want a killer cheese pull, you can always pair it with another cheese from this list. I'd go with Oaxaca to keep the Mexican vibes strong, but thanks to the fairly mild flavor of panela, whatever extra-melty cheese you have in your fridge will most likely do the trick.
Raclette
Essentially, raclette is the Alpine equivalent of fondue. Interestingly enough, the term raclette refers to both a dish — cheese melted on a special tray over a fire — and the type of cheese itself. Now that I've thoroughly confused you, raclette is a no-brainer for grilled cheese sandwiches. Even if you've never tried it before, the fact that it is used to make a fondue-like dish is all the information you need. It obviously melts like a champ, and people already dip bread into it. Consider me sold.
As for flavor, raclette is nutty, salty, and savory, all things that take to bread and butter like it's their job. Pair that with the extra-smooth texture, and you have a recipe for grilled cheese success. In fact, I recently had one in Vermont, and it was to die for. Gooey beyond belief and bursting with bold flavors, it was one of the best versions of the sandwich I've ever had in my life. Long story short, raclette may not be wildly popular for a humble comfort food dish like grilled cheese, but when you want to be fancy, you better believe it will have your back.
Mascarpone
Mascarpone cheese is basically a classic cream cheese's Italian cousin. It's a touch sweet, velvety smooth, and while mild overall, it has a rich buttery taste that makes for a delectable grilled cheese sandwich. That said, it is far from what people think of when they envision frying up the dish. I imagine that is the result of it being a touch saccharine, but let me tell you: Sweet grilled cheese sandwiches are a thing, and a marvelous one at that.
With mascarpone cheese, you won't get the uber-gooey cheese pull many of us are accustomed to in a premium grilled cheese, but that's okay. Instead, you get to branch out in delightful ways that allow you to enjoy the dish for breakfast or even dessert. For example, mascarpone cheese grilled sammies take beautifully to additions such as berries and jams. You can also slather some maple syrup or agave on (or maybe use one as a dip) to turn up the flavors and textures even more. Think of it like a fun twist on mascarpone and blackberry French toast. A sweet bread, like brioche, is a fantastic choice as well. Still, even if you stick to the basics — white bread and butter — mascarpone will do the job for your grilled cheese.