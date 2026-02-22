The 10 Best Celebrity Chef Tips You Need For Mouthwatering Lasagna

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lasagna is the ultimate comfort food. Cheesy, gooey, saucy, and oh so delicious, who can resist the dish's drool-worthy appeal? But with all of the prep work and steps that go into making lasagna, achieving perfect results isn't always guaranteed. Translation: There are a number of common lasagna-cooking mistakes throughout the process that are capable of taking your dish from delectable to disappointing. Because the mistakes are universal, even the best of the best are prone to them — including your favorite celebrity chefs. Fortunately, many have tips to not only avoid these mishaps, but take your lasagna to the next level and ensure it comes out of the oven just right every single time.

After consulting a collection of celebrity chefs' websites and social media platforms, I rounded up some of the very best tips you need to make mouthwatering lasagna. Follow in the footsteps of Giada De Laurentiis, Rachael Ray, Ina Garten, Gordon Ramsay, and more, and your homemade lasagna will soon rival the best of the best. Well, at least that's the idea. Who better to give us lasagna tips, after all?