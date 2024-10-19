Break The Status Quo And Incorporate Your Favorite Fast Food Chicken Into Recipes

With such a wide variety of fast food chicken options these days, it's easy to take these ready-made ingredients and incorporate them into your favorite recipes. There's no shame in bypassing the hassle of cooking up chicken from scratch and skipping ahead to a tasty meal made at home. Whether you order at the counter or pick up already-cooked poultry from a drive-through, it's a time-saving shortcut that can turn out dishes that are just as delicious as if you had cooked everything yourself.

Consider the possibilities — you can choose from nuggets, wings, grilled chicken, and even the patties and filets from chicken sandwiches. While there is actually a difference between chicken tenders and fingers, either option will work in homemade recipes as well.

One of the simplest ways to transform any salad, from a Caesar to a Cobb, or even a Greek, is with the addition of some crispy chicken. Simply slice up your preferred tenders from somewhere like Popeyes and toss them in with your dressing for some extra protein and a more filling lunch. Don't pass on the meat from composed chicken sandwiches from joints like Zaxby's or Shake Shack either, as these breaded and fried fillings are equally good for chopping up and repurposing. In fact, Ina Garten's favorite fast food sandwich is from Shake Shack, so you know it's got to be good. A ranking of fast food chicken sandwiches can also help determine which are the best to go for.