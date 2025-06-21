Ranking Fast Food Fries From Worst To Best, According To Reddit
Americans all have some serious opinions about what makes a great fry. But with so many chains slinging potatoes and each one claiming theirs are the best, how do you separate the golden from the soggy? We decided to let the people who actually eat these things every week decide for us.
We dove into Reddit, analyzing comments about fast food chains from many threads. From McDonald's serving millions of fries daily to regional favorites with cult followings, we covered the full spectrum. We looked at every kind of fry, from basic shoestring cuts to varieties like curly fries, nacho fries, and herb-seasoned options.
The passion was incredible. Customer complaints ranged, covering everything from ultra-thin cuts that get cold in seconds to thick seasoned varieties that people drive across town to get. These are America's fast food fries, ranked worst to best according to the people who actually order them, eat them, and have strong feelings about them.
15. In-N-Out
Landing dead last, In-N-Out proves that even cult-level burger devotion can't save you from fry failure. The irony is almost too perfect. A chain that inspires cross-country pilgrimages for its burgers somehow manages to serve fries so disappointing that one dedicated fan confessed, "I've literally ordered a double-double from in-n-out, then driven to Whataburger to buy the fries."
The complaints run the gamut from dry to soggy to greasy, but it's the dryness that really gets people fired up. One creative Redditor shared this unforgettable comparison about In-N-Out fries feeling "like when you leave your mouth open when you sleep and when you wake up your entire mouth is full of dried saliva that crunches as you move your jaw."
But why are they so consistently awful? Reddit has theories, naturally. One suspicious user suggested a conspiracy, "I have a theory that in-n-out fries are intentionally pretty meh to encourage people to make them Animal Style. Animal Style is delicious." More believable explanations came from actual employees who pointed to the fresh-cut process. Unlike other chains that use frozen fries with time to "soak in salts and other flavoring," In-N-Out cuts potatoes fresh daily. But as another employee noted, Five Guys also uses fresh potatoes and manages to make them taste good, so freshness isn't really an excuse.
14. Sonic
Sonic slides into 14th place with fries so universally disliked that one frustrated Redditor debating which fast food fries were the worst felt compelled to use all caps to declare "SONIC. They are the WORST in EVERYTHING except DESERTS."
"Every time I eat anything from Sonic I get this strange after taste. All of it. It's a chemical after taste," complained one customer. When your fries taste like they were seasoned in a laboratory, you've got bigger issues than just sogginess or dryness.
Another shared their frustration, posting "EVERYTIME I go to Sonic they have messed up my order. And the fries always seem to be the tiny crunchy ones at the bottom of the batch." Getting the leftover scraps instead of actual fries is bad enough, but when it happens consistently, it suggests some serious quality control issues.
The most telling sign of Sonic's fry failure? Its customers have basically given up and moved on to alternatives. As one user noted, "I was trying to remember what Sonic's fries are like and coming up completely blank, and your comment reminded me that I only ever get tots from there. Like why do they even have fries on the menu when tots exist?"
13. Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen is where even the employees are throwing in the towel. One particularly frustrated worker took to Reddit to ask the pressing question, "Does corporate know that the fries at DQ suck?" They went on to elaborate that the fries are "awful, flavorless, and don't last even the seven minute hold time." When your own staff is publicly questioning corporate's awareness of basic quality issues, that's not a ringing endorsement. The response from a fellow employee was equally telling, posting, "Corp doesn't even know that half of the DQ menu sucks." Even our ranking of DQ's burger had it on the lower end of the ranking scale.
The real kicker is the wild inconsistency between locations. One customer noted, "not every Dairy Queen has the same fries," describing completely different fry types at locations in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. When you can't even count on getting the same product at different stores, you're playing fry roulette.
12. Wendy's
Wendy's is a chain that serves as a masterclass in how to destroy a beloved product through unnecessary tinkering. As one customer shared, "Growing up in the '90s they had the BEST fries but then they changed their recipe." Another agrees, "I swear when I moved to the USA they had amazing fries, and then one day they went healthier and it ruined the fries." Another echoed the sentiment, "I never understood why they felt the need to change their fries. They were perfect for decades, and now they're meh."
The current reality seems just as depressing. "They seem so much more dry now," noted one recent visitor. "Occasionally I get a batch that's good but usually they taste like they've been under the lamp too long, even when they're busy and I know they're fresh." When your fries taste old even when they're fresh, you've achieved a special kind of failure.
There are, however, a few supporters, with one lonely voice suggesting "Wendy's has upped their game quite a bit." But they're outnumbered by the army of customers who remember when Wendy's fries were actually worth ordering.
11. Burger King
Next up is Burger King, another casualty in the fast food fry recipe massacre of the early 2000s. Like Wendy's, Burger King managed to take something beloved and turn it into a source of widespread customer disappointment.
"I still miss the Burger King fries from the '90s," posted one wistful customer. Another shared their recent shock upon revisiting the chain, "I just got burger King fries the other day and was SOOO disappointed."
The current assessment isn't exactly flattering. One particularly creative critic described them as tasting "only slightly better warm that what you imagine fries you find when you clean your car would taste like cold."
Surprisingly, Burger King does have some defenders in the fry department. "I know I'll get downvoted but I love Burger King fries. They are slightly crispy outside and fluffy inside," posted one brave soul. Another supporter agreed, noting, "People seem to have a knee-jerk reaction to hate BK. And it's not justified. Their fries are really good." These voices of support are swimming upstream against a tide of disappointment.
10. KFC
The reviews are a mixed bag when it comes of KFC. The biggest source of anger seems to be the loss of the beloved potato wedges. One devastated fan shares, "If the potato wedges don't return I'll never eat a fry at KFC." Another user explained the conspiracy behind the change, "The old school potato wedges were the best. These fries are mediocre compared to them. The only reason they exist is because Yum foods wanted to save money by making the same fries in KFC as Taco Bell."
When KFC fries are good, they're apparently amazing. One defender posted, "They have just the right amount of crunch/crispness and salt/seasoning. I've had them multiple times and they have been consistently good every time." Another fan noted that fried chicken places have an advantage because, "They fry the fries in the same oil as the chicken, and it gives them a little hint of the fried chicken flavor."
Someone else added, "I personally love them and won't even lie I've gone to KFC a handful of times JUST for the fries. I get other things, but they are my main reason for going. The Wedge People I've spoken to went like one to two times a year so it's not like they were contributing much."
9. Popeyes
Popeyes has mixed reviews. "People sleep on them. They're their best side in my opinion," posted one satisfied customer. Another fan declared, "Popeyes has THE most underrated fries. NOBODY talks about them like they do with the Chicken, Biscuits, etc."
But here's the catch that keeps them from ranking higher: Execution is everything with Popeyes fries, and it's wildly inconsistent. As one user explained, "Popeyes fries, when they're done right and not left to steam in the box, are excellent. If they're undercooked or spend too much time closed up in the box they're soggy and terrible. Unfortunately at my local Popeyes they tend to be more of the latter."
Another customer noted, "Same here. Always cold and have that gritty been around way to long texture." It's frustrating because the potential is clearly there. When fresh and properly prepared, they're great. But when they're sitting around getting soggy, no thanks.
8. Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box might be flying under the radar, but its curly fries are quietly building a devoted following. When customers talk about what to order, the message is clear about which fries to get: the curly option.
However, one satisfied customer shares a tip, "Their fries are my favorite tbh. Get halfsies to try both regular and curly." This is perfect if you're curious about the difference, though most people seem to walk away converted to team curly. There's something about that seasoned, spiral-cut experience that hits different from the straight fries.
The value factor doesn't hurt, either. As one fan noted, you can "usually (using the app) get a lot of food for almost nothing. And I think they have some of the best fries." App deals have become the secret weapon for stretching your fast food budget, and Jack in the Box delivers on both price and quality.
7. Smashburger
Moving into the top half of our rankings, Smashburger earns its spot thanks to the Smash Fries that have a passionate following. One devoted fan declared, "Imo smash fries are by far my favorite fries of any fast food place and are incredible the rosemary + oil is delicious, huge fan." A former employee shared the secret behind the magic, "It's a rosemary herb base akin to a dense pesto... The paste was a premixed tub. Toss fresh from the fryer to maximize coverage."
There was also appreciation from our gluten-free friends: Apparently, Smashburger has gluten free safe food, cooking the gluten-free fries in their own dedicated fryer. Well done Smashburger. However, we have docked points because although the fries didn't receive much hate, there were numerous complaints about the chain in general, that is has gone downhill.
6. Freddy's
Freddy's is a chain that's mastered the art of the ultra-thin shoestring fry. One enthusiastic fan declared, "Freddy's fries are top tier. Crispy, golden, super fresh." Those who love thin, crispy fries are absolutely devoted. "Freddy's thin cut shoestring fries are definitely my favorite, especially when well done/crispy like all fries should always be but often are not," posted one satisfied customer.
There was also a lot of appreciation for the fry sauce and the cheese sauce, with one customer raving, "The cheese fries? BRUHHH so good, cheese is a tiny bit spicy, and good seasoning on the fries." Of course, not everyone is sold on the ultra-thin approach. One customer admitted, "Their burgers are great. I don't care for their fries though. They're like shoestring fries but even thinner." But for those who appreciate the style, Freddy's delivers exactly what they're looking for.
5. Taco Bell
Next up is Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, which might just be the most frustrating entry on this entire list. One passionate fan declared, "Taco Bell's nacho fries are the best fast food fries in the game. Full stop. But they're a rotating menu item so they don't always have them." That "but" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence, and it perfectly captures the Nacho Fries dilemma.
When these fries are available, the love is real and intense. The seasoning hits that perfect sweet spot, as one customer noted, "Yeah they're great without the cheese. Just the right seasoning." But it's the cheese sauce pairing that really sends people over the edge. The same user added: "With the cheese? Sooo good. You gotta double order and get extra cheese cups to do it right. Just like the 'nachos' with chips and that extra small cup of cheese."
4. Arby's
Next up is Arby's, and, honestly, it's not even close when it comes to curly fry supremacy. On a thread discussing which chain had the best fry, one confident fan declared, "Easy. Arby's, duh. The curly fries are the perfect fries and very iconic." Another customer agreed with the assessment, posting, "Arby's has the fry game in lock. Nobody pumping out Curly fries like that."
The sauce pairing game is also on point. While plenty of people love dipping them in the classic cheddar sauce, one former employee shared a pro tip that takes it to the next level, "If you like the cheddar sides, see if they'll mix the cheddar and the red ranch sauce in a cup for you. I worked at an Arby's in my younger days. Mixing those together is heaven in a cup."
The only thing holding them back from the top spots is a frustrating consistency issue. As one disappointed customer explained, "The problem with Arby's is you get like 3 full curlys and the rest are sad little crunchy bits." When you're paying for curly fries, you want actual curls, not a bag of seasoned potato fragments. But overall, we don't understand the hate for the chain.
3. Five Guys
Next up is Five Guys, home to fries so abundant that they practically require a warning label. One customer shared, "I went in, ordered nothing but a large order of fries and the employee took me to the side to confirm I'm aware of the hell I'm about to unleash. Worth every bite." Another regular admitted, "I'm 230 lbs of dude and I can't finish a small."
When it comes to quality, customers remark on a few key things — they use fresh-cut potatoes instead of frozen, and are cooked with peanut oil, which imparts a great flavor. The elephant in the room is price. One customer joked, "You need a second mortgage to afford 5 guys at this point." Quality costs money, but Five Guys might be pushing the limits of what people will pay for fries.
2. McDonald's
Claiming the silver medal is McDonald's, proving that sometimes the most ubiquitous option really is the best. Even customers who aren't fans of the chain overall admit defeat when it comes to the fries. "I think McDonald's is overrated in general, but I don't think it's possible to beat their fries," confessed one honest Redditor.
The consensus is clear about McDonald's place in the fry hierarchy. One fan writes, "They're just perfect. You can make arguments for curly fries or seasoned fries, but those are specialty fries. If you want classic American shoestring french fries, McDonald's is the gold standard." Another noted they're, "the best for just generic, readily available fries. The 11 herbs and carcinogens produce the right amount of crispiness."
Of course, no discussion of McDonald's fries is complete without the nostalgic longing for the original recipe. One customer waxed poetic about the glory days, posting, "Pre-1990 McDonald's beef-tallow-fried french fries are the most delicious and addicting food product on the planet. I feel bad for anyone born too late to have experienced them. The perfect combination of starch, salt, and fat."
The beef tallow era clearly left an impression, with another user lamenting, "Ever since McDonald's stopped using tallow to cook their fries they're just not the same. Give me my unhealthy fries, dammit!" While the current vegetable oil version might not have the legendary status of the original, it's still setting the standard that every other chain tries to match.
1. Checkers and Rally's
The best fast food fry according to Reddit is Checkers and Rally's, and it wasn't even close. Across every Reddit thread we combed through, these fries kept coming up as the clear favorite, earning more passionate endorsements than any other chain.
"I tried checkers fries a few months ago and they were so far above everyone else, it's crazy," posted one newly converted fan. That sentiment showed up again and again. "Rally's/Checkers fries are great. I can't even remember what the rest of their menu looks like since I've only ever gotten the fries," admitted one devoted customer.
For those wondering about the name confusion, it's regional branding for the same great fries. One Redditor explains it for us, "Rallys is what they named it in the south. I live in Virginia, and it's checkers here, but as you go south through north Carolina, it shifts to Rallys."
Methodology
We scoured threads specifically about fries, plus general fast food discussions across multiple subreddits, analyzing some major chains in the process. We looked at both passionate enthusiasm and brutal negative complaints, then considered how consistent those opinions were across multiple threads. The more frequently a chain came up in discussions, the more data we had to work with, and some clear patterns started emerging pretty quickly.
We also weighed employee insider knowledge and behind-the-scenes perspectives, because who knows fries better than the people actually making them? We analyzed complaints about consistency between different franchise locations, since getting great fries at one spot but terrible ones across town is a real problem. Plus, we factored in how fries hold up over time, because nobody wants a soggy mess five minutes after ordering. Price-to-quality ratio discussions and value complaints played a role too, because even amazing fries aren't worth it if they require a second mortgage.