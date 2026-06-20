7 Fast Food Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Ranked

Coming in last place in today's ranking is Popeyes — a result I genuinely didn't see coming. After all, Popeyes snagged second place in our ranking of regular fast food chicken sandwiches. Unfortunately, though, Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich was a major flop today on pretty much all fronts.

The biggest issue was the texture. While the breading looked crunchy, it was actually saturated with oil (the chicken is fried in beef tallow, so maybe that was the texture issue). The sandwich was so greasy that it overwhelmed nearly every bite, making it practically inedible. The chicken wasn't much better, with a rubbery texture that made it not-so-enjoyable to eat. The bun wasn't exactly helping matters, either. The bottom half was unusually hard — so much so that I could practically knock on it.

What was more surprising was the lack of heat. For a sandwich marketed as spicy, there was very little spice in the chicken filet itself. Instead, the heat solely comes from the spicy mayo — an odd choice considering Popeyes already sells spicy bone-in chicken and tenders.

I can't help but wonder whether my local Popeyes was simply having an off day. I've had several of the chain's spicy chicken sandwiches before, and I've never been quite this disappointed. Still, in the spirit of fairness, my rankings are solely based on the sandwiches that were actually served (not ones I might've had a few years ago). While the sandwich comes in as the least expensive at $5.49, that was ultimately its only redeeming quality.