7 Fast Food Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Ranked
If you've been on social media for a while, you may remember the Chicken Sandwich War that erupted in 2019. After Popeyes tweeted, "...y'all good?" in response to one of Chick-fil-A's posts about its chicken sandwiches, the fast food industry practically exploded. The post went viral, helping to drive a record-breaking amount of sales for Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich.
The viral post helped catapult chicken sandwiches to the forefront of fast food. In the following years, competition intensified, with chains introducing new chicken sandwiches and revamping existing ones in an effort to win over customers. Today, you can find a chicken sandwich at just about any major fast food chain — even ones like Burger King that literally have the word "burger" in the name.
Today, we've rounded up popular fast food chains' spicy chicken sandwiches and ranked them from worst to best. Discover which sandwich takes the crown and which ones failed to bring the heat. Prices may vary.
7. Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Coming in last place in today's ranking is Popeyes — a result I genuinely didn't see coming. After all, Popeyes snagged second place in our ranking of regular fast food chicken sandwiches. Unfortunately, though, Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich was a major flop today on pretty much all fronts.
The biggest issue was the texture. While the breading looked crunchy, it was actually saturated with oil (the chicken is fried in beef tallow, so maybe that was the texture issue). The sandwich was so greasy that it overwhelmed nearly every bite, making it practically inedible. The chicken wasn't much better, with a rubbery texture that made it not-so-enjoyable to eat. The bun wasn't exactly helping matters, either. The bottom half was unusually hard — so much so that I could practically knock on it.
What was more surprising was the lack of heat. For a sandwich marketed as spicy, there was very little spice in the chicken filet itself. Instead, the heat solely comes from the spicy mayo — an odd choice considering Popeyes already sells spicy bone-in chicken and tenders.
I can't help but wonder whether my local Popeyes was simply having an off day. I've had several of the chain's spicy chicken sandwiches before, and I've never been quite this disappointed. Still, in the spirit of fairness, my rankings are solely based on the sandwiches that were actually served (not ones I might've had a few years ago). While the sandwich comes in as the least expensive at $5.49, that was ultimately its only redeeming quality.
6. McDonald's Spicy McCrispy
McDonald's has launched plenty of menu items over the years, though not all of them have been successful. While the Spicy McCrispy doesn't rank among McDonald's most infamous failed menu items like the McLobster, it wasn't exactly a home run, either.
While the Spicy Pepper Sauce did bring a nice amount of heat to this sandwich, the chicken itself fell flat. Similar to Popeyes, this sandwich had textural issues. While McDonald's describes the chicken as a "southern style fried chicken fillet," it didn't quite live up to that description.
Rather than having the texture of a traditional chicken breast, the chicken felt a bit compressed — almost as if I was eating a really large chicken nugget. As a result, it lacked a more natural chicken texture. The breading was pretty disappointing, as well. It wasn't nearly as crunchy as I'd hoped (especially for a sandwich with "crispy" in its name) and lacked the seasoning needed to give the chicken fillet a kick without the assistance of the sauce.
While the Spicy McCrispy wasn't as much of a disappointment as Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich, it certainly wasn't among my favorites of the day. At $5.59, it's the second cheapest sandwich on this list. Still, spending less than a quarter more can certainly get you a much better sandwich elsewhere.
5. Wingstop Chicken Sandwich with Original Hot
This sandwich was a bit of a mixed bag for me. For starters, it lacked the heat I was looking for. Unlike some of the other chains, WingStop allows customers to customize their sandwich with the sauce of their choice. I opted for the chain's Original Hot flavor as it appeared to be one of the more basic sauce offerings that had, what the chain itself describes as, "Some Heat." Despite the name, however, I found the sauce fairly mild.
With that said, WingStop definitely earns points for offering a range of spice levels, allowing customers to tailor their chicken sandwich to their tastes. Had I opted for one of the chain's spicier sauce options, I'm sure the heat would have come through more clearly.
Another issue I had with this sandwich was the texture of the breading. While the chicken itself was good, the outer shell lacked the crunch I look for in a great chicken sandwich, making it feel more like a boneless wing tucked into a bun. At $5.99, the sandwich sits near the middle of the pack in terms of price. While it wasn't my absolute favorite sandwich of the bunch, it offered decent value and had enough positives to keep it out of the very bottom.
4. Burger King Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken
Coming in towards the middle of the pack is the Burger King Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken. This is where the chicken sandwich tides began to turn. After a string of pretty disappointing sandwiches, Burger King's version was a welcome improvement.
The filet itself was crunchy and flavorful. Thanks to the chain's triple pepper fiery glaze, it delivered a combination of spiciness and sweetness that helped it stand out from the rest of the lineup. While the glaze was a bit oilier than I would've liked, the bold flavor made up for it. I also appreciated that the sandwich featured both lettuce and tomatoes — ingredients that don't always make an appearance on fast food chicken sandwiches. With that said, the lack of pickles was definitely a bit of a sore subject. Come on, pickles are practically chicken sandwich 101.
My biggest critique wasn't of the sandwich itself but its price point. At a whopping (pun intended) $7.19, it was by far the most expensive sandwich of the day. Although it was considerably tastier than the options ranked below it, the high price tag made it difficult to place it much higher in my ranking.
Plus, there are simply other options out there with a better value. For the same price, Chick-fil-A offers a Spicy Deluxe Sandwich with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and pepper jack cheese. Even Burger King has previously offered a more premium take on its spicy chicken sandwich through the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a limited-time item from the chain's 2024 Fiery Menu. The sandwich was essentially the same as the Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken with the addition of pepper jack cheese and bacon. Unfortunately, it is a limited-time offering, so it's not dependable to find on the menu.
3. KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich
These next three sandwiches were relatively difficult to rank. My critiques for the sandwiches were minimal, as all three understood the assignment — including Kentucky Fried Chicken.
While one of our taste testers previously named KFC to be the worst fried chicken chain, this sandwich proved otherwise. KFC delivered the crunchiest filet of the day and was the only chain to really capture that homemade southern fried chicken feel. A lot of the time, fast food chicken can taste fake or overly processed, but KFC's sandwich stood out for tasting fresher and more authentic than much of its competition (perhaps because KFC is one of the many fast food chains that always uses fresh, never frozen chicken).
The only reason why KFC didn't rank even higher is because I wished there was more spice featured in the chicken itself. Rather than seasoning its Extra Crispy chicken breast filet with spices that would bring the heat, KFC (like many other chains in today's ranking) relied primarily on spicy mayo to do the heavy lifting. That's just a minor critique though as the sandwich was one of the most delicious and most definitely the crispiest of the day. At $5.79, it's also the least expensive of the top three, making it a solid pick if you're looking for a high quality spicy chicken sandwich at a great value.
2. Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Coming in second place is Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The filet was flavorful and packed with spices (yet, admittedly, not as much as the chain that took first place). It also earned extra points for including not just pickles and mayo but tomato and lettuce as well. In fact, it offers pretty much the same topping lineup as Burger King despite costing almost $0.70 less. I appreciated how the lettuce was cut into smaller pieces, ensuring it made its way into every bite. And can we talk about that picture-perfect potato roll? It looked so flawless.
At $6.49, it's definitely one of the pricier sandwiches, but for good reason. I appreciated the fact that the filet itself was spicy. When I hear the words "spicy chicken sandwich," I expect that the chicken's going to bring the heat — not a sauce. Wendy's was one of the few sandwiches in today's ranking that was intrinsically spicy — a requirement that should be mandatory for all spicy chicken sandwiches, if you ask me.
As for why the chain didn't take the top spot? For starters, the chicken filet was on the thinner side as compared to some of its competitors. While the sandwich appears to be tall, I suspect much of that height came from the generous pile of lettuce and tomato. I also would have liked to see a bit more crunch from the breading. Although Wendy's made changes to its chicken sandwich in April 2026, promising that its premium panko-style breading would deliver "maximum crunch," I still think it could've benefited from an even crispier exterior. Had those elements been improved upon, Wendy's definitely could've been a contender for the top spot.
1. Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Taking the crown and the top spot in today's ranking is Chick-fil-A. From flavor to texture to spice, this sandwich really checks all the boxes. For starters, the chicken is perfectly crispy. On top of that, the crunchy exterior gave way to a perfectly juicy, thick chicken filet with an authentic flavor and texture.
Chick-fil-A's chicken recipe took years to perfect — and it shows. What impressed me most about Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich was the seasoning. The chain doesn't rely upon a spicy mayo or buffalo sauce to give its sandwich some heat. Instead, the spice is built right into the chicken itself (the way it's meant to be). The result is a sandwich that's packed with flavor, even more so than Wendy's sandwich.
Aside from the chicken, the other elements of the sandwich excelled, as well. The pickles were nice and crunchy, and the bun was perfectly toasted. At $6.29, it's one of the pricier sandwiches of the bunch. But honestly? The high quality more than justifies the cost.
Methodology
To determine my rankings, I conducted a taste test of spicy chicken sandwiches from a variety of fast food chains. While I would have loved to compare every major sandwich on the market, I was limited to the chains available in the New York metropolitan area. To keep my rankings as consistent as possible, I ordered each chain's most basic spicy chicken sandwich. For example, although Chick-fil-A offers a Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato, I opted for the standard version since most of the sandwiches in today's lineup featured minimal toppings.
The most important factors I considered were flavor, texture, spice level, and value. A chicken sandwich was most successful when it delivered a bold flavor, crunchy exterior, tender and juicy interior, and enough heat to justify being labeled as "spicy." I also considered whether each sandwich felt as though it was worth its price. As a result, sandwiches lost points when they lacked flavor, featured a poor internal or external texture, relied too heavily on sauce for heat, or offered less value than similarly priced competitors.
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