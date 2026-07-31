9 Old-School Gardening Hacks That Never Made Sense

Repurposing materials such as wood and railroad ties for your DIY garden beds can be an economical move. It saves money, keeps old materials out of landfills, and gives the beds a rustic look straight out of a garden Pinterest board. But, grabbing any old lumber you find can have consequences for your plants. Unless you know exactly where the wood came from and which chemicals were used to treat it, you're exposing yourself to potential toxins and carcinogens. The appeal of planting your own food is understandable — many veggies are cheaper to grow yourself — you just want to make sure you're doing it safely.

Creosote is one of the most prevalent chemicals used to treat industrial materials, so it's likely to be found on things like railroad ties and certain wood. Creosote is considered a potential carcinogen by the EPA, is incredibly toxic, and can leach into your produce. This can cause long-term negative effects if you eat anything from a garden with contaminated soil. This does not mean all repurposed wood is unsuitable for garden beds; residential lumber produced recently is very different from industrial lumber produced decades ago. If you're building a bed for edible plants, make sure you know where you're sourcing the wood from. Having a good idea of what the wood may have been treated with is much more important than scoring a bargain.