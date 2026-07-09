Do Pennies Really Help Your Vegetables Grow?

Giving your vegetables essential nutrients and minerals is the best way to ensure they can take full advantage of great sun and plenty of water. However, while copper is a useful tool in the garden, burying pennies alongside your plants won't help them grow.

Copper is an underrated building block for a healthy plant that boosts chlorophyll regulation and seed production while also protecting it against diseases. The theory is that by burying pennies in your garden, you're steadily diffusing copper into your soil rather than opting for a specialty fertilizer. However, while this may add some copper, it'll be a pretty negligible amount. Most pennies are only jacketed in the metal and have a zinc core, and there's no telling how fast they'll oxidize and break down to actually deliver what you want.

To get enough copper to make a difference, you'd have to bury an enormous load of pennies in your soil. However, so many would inevitably disrupt root structures, similar to gardening in rocky or untilled soil. If you've tested your soil and found nutrient deficiencies, it's always best to use fertilizer if you need changes that season or use veggie scraps from the kitchen if you can wait a year for them to break down into the dirt.