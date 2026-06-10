Grow Healthier Cilantro By Adding One Ingredient To The Soil

Whether you grow it right in the soil or use the water bucket hack to keep it thriving indoors, your cilantro plant needs proper amounts of nitrogen to flourish. Fortunately, this is one of the most easily, and freely, accessible nutrients to fertilize with and is readily found in everyday kitchen scraps.

Nitrogen is vital to regulating proper photosynthesis, encouraging healthy leaf growth in every plant. However, in fruiting crops like tomatoes and zucchini, too much can focus the necessary sugars into just producing more leaves rather than a good harvest. But since all you really want from cilantro is the leaves, it's all the more important, and you're far less likely to over do it. A quarter cup of nitrogen-heavy fertilizer per 25 square feet is all you need, but veggie scraps from the kitchen can easily feed your plant for free.

The aim of composting is to make your useless vegetable matter grow what you actually want, with a focus on balance and efficiency. Garden compost usually requires one part "green" material, rich in nitrogen, to at least two parts "brown" material, where you'll get your carbon. By simply layering your veggie off cuts, like onion skins, banana peels, and tomato bottoms, with dead leaves, you'll get a dynamite mixture perfect for keeping your cilantro thriving all season long. Once it no longer stinks, just mix a handful into your potting soil or till it thoroughly throughout your in-ground beds.