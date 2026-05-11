5 Foods That Are Cheaper To Grow Yourself Than Buy

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Fruits and vegetables make up a big chunk of the weekly food shop, and lately, their prices are getting harder to ignore at the checkout. Costs are creeping up, and for anyone looking to keep to a budget, it might be worth skipping the fruit and vegetable aisle altogether. We're not suggesting a boycott — instead, we recommend growing them yourself. From spring onions to tomatoes, homegrown produce is easier than it sounds, and a small investment in seeds can produce a huge amount of food.

For the purpose of this article, it makes sense to skip anything that will test your patience. Sure, a fully grown avocado tree is a great way to have your avo toast costs covered indefinitely, but it's not exactly practical. Grow one from a seed, and you could be waiting over a decade for fruit. Even grafted trees take years to pay off. Faster growers like strawberries, leafy greens, and herbs are much more practical options. They're quick, produce high yields, and are oftentimes perennials, meaning that they can be harvested year after year.

The plants on this list are also all beginner-friendly to grow, but where you live shapes everything. For instance, strawberry plants are going to have very different requirements if you sow them in sunny California versus colder northern climates. That's where the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone comes in handy. Figure out which zone you live in, and you'll easily be able to find the unique conditions required to grow your crops. This will tell you the best time to sow your seeds, transplant seedlings, and expect harvests. It also helps you choose plant varieties that are more likely to thrive in your local conditions, which can greatly improve their yield and quality.