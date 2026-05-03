Why Wasps Are Actually Good For Vegetable Gardens

Gardeners tend to have a complicated relationship with wasps. You can divide most bugs into either the helper or pest category, but wasps tend to straddle the line between the two. Still, despite their capacity to sting, they're one of the most useful, multipurpose insects you can attract.

Wasps are a jack-of-all-trades garden helper. In the bug world, they're apex predators, feeding everything from aphids to tomato hornworms to their young. They'll even dispose of dead bugs in the same way, chopping them up into manageable pieces and carrying them off. While insecticides may be great at removing these pests, relying on wasps to do the heavy lifting prevents you from applying poisons that may kill off beneficial insect life.

As adults, they rely on nectar to fuel their own bodies, so they're great, if incidental, pollinators for many plant species. Still, while rare, some species of plants evolved to become completely reliant on them, like how figs aren't really fruit and need a teeny tiny variety of wasp to spread their pollen. While certain wasps might prey on or chase off other pollinators, like honeybees, it would take a huge number to hurt a strong hive, and they rarely maintain a large enough presence to get rid of them entirely.