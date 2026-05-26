11 Edible Shrubs That Will Attract Hummingbirds To Your Garden

Getting hummingbirds to stick around your garden is all about providing a great environment. Using K-Cups to attract them with a bubbler fountain is helpful, but the first step is to provide an ample food source. And nothing's keeping you from sharing a snack with your feathered friends.

Shrubs are particularly good for this. They're perennials, so you won't have to replant them or collect their seeds for future generations. Unlike annuals, they can also grow to such a size that they produce not only blooms, but edible material for your kitchen. Plus, you can gather much of that material through simply maintaining them, whether that's deadheading blooms, gathering berries, or pruning them for more growth. While you can always compost or burn these items instead, they make for highly unique ingredients you won't find in most stores.

Shrubs that attract hummingbirds are also universally beautiful. Since they're attracted to bright flowers, you get to enjoy some truly lovely blooms accented by tiny buzzing birds, all while contributing to an important ecosystem. Some shrubs even provide a sensory experience, scenting your garden with everything from sweet to savory smells that'll make it difficult for you — and your bird buddies — to leave. Provided you give most of these plants some fertilizer, water, and a bit of pruning here and there, you'll have permanent fixtures that attract all sorts of beneficial wildlife.