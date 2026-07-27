4 Costco Meats To Buy And 3 To Avoid

Costco has built shopper loyalty on the promise that bulk is the way to maximize value and savings. Costco offers everything, from home appliances and grilling equipment to everyday grocery staples, including butcher-quality meat. Folks shop Costco's meat department with plans of filling their freezers for less, but the at-home gourmand can also treat their dinner party guests to high-end cuts without the high-end prices.

But not all bulk is better. Even at Costco, it pays to take a second look at cost versus value. Value looks different for different shoppers, of course, but in the meat department, it's helpful to know the basics.

Costco's deals are evolving based on product availability and consumer demand, so don't be afraid to pause and browse when shopping in Costco's meat department and see what's newly available. The average adult is happy with a ½ pound of boneless meat, that goes up to ¾ pounds for bone-in options. If you're cooking for kids, plan for half that. When you're shopping in Costco's meat department, there are lots of great choices, but also some we think you'd be better off avoiding. Prices may vary.