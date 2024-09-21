How To Cook A Perfectly Juicy Pork Chop On The Stove

When you eat a pork chop, you shouldn't need a razor-sharp knife to cut through it and a tall glass of water to choke down each bite. But more times than not, pan-cooked pork chops end up impossibly tough and disappointingly dry. That is why Food Republic asked Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clocktower Grill in Brewster, New York, about the best ways to cook a pork chop on the stove so that it stays nice and juicy.

For Parente, the sous vide method is ideal for both bone-in and boneless pork chops. To cook this way, the raw cut of meat is vacuum-sealed in plastic and then cooked gently in "a water bath at a consistent, low temperature," Parente explained. He recommended about a four-hour cook at 135 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the size and thickness of your cut.

While it does take a little advanced planning to cook a chop for that amount of time, the process is totally hands-off. A sous vide machine attaches to the side of a pot, heats the water via a metal coil, and keeps the temperature constant, so you can set it and forget it. After the chop has cooked through, finish it with a quick sear on very high heat for caramelization — this is a similar concept to the reverse-sear method. You are able to get the crisp, charred texture of a seared chop while ensuring that the inside stays juicy and tender because of the low and slow cook.