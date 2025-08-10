Mock Tenderloin Is The Affordable Steak Cut That Tastes Just Like The Real Thing

While affordable meat sections at stores like Aldi have made steak more widely accessible, some cuts remain a luxury, such as the tenderloin. You're not alone if buying the whole tenderloin — which can run nearly $20 per pound even at a discount warehouse like Sam's Club — is out of your budget. Enter: the mock tenderloin, which tends to sell for between $4 to $12 per pound, depending on the store, cut, and quality. According to Sebastian Matheja, executive chef at Ox & Ocean in Oxnard, it's a good substitute.

"Mock tenderloin is also known as a petite filet — it's a cut of beef from the chuck or the shoulder," he explained to Food Republic. While the taste is similar, he warned that the texture is different; it doesn't have the same tenderness as the real deal. Still, it's about the same shape, though typically smaller — a quality Matheja said helps make it more affordable.

If you're ready to head to the supermarket in search of mock tenderloin, Matheja noted that most grocery stores carry it (though sometimes they're labeled as "mock tenders"). "If they aren't displayed, the butcher team will most likely be able to cut it for you," he advised.