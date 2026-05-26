11 Costco Items Perfect For Grilling

While Costco is the absolute best store to buy meat from, it's also a great vendor for grilling accessories. The right setup can be just as important as the perfect protein, and being able to affordably access everything you need is a major boon for any summer cookout season.

When you're looking to step up your game, your first step should always be to identify your needs or possible gaps where you can introduce new flavor. Something as simple as having an extra set of tongs can let you handle multiple raw meats at once, ensuring everything comes out hot and ready. Other tools, like the right meat thermometer, make your cooking far easier, allowing you to monitor your food if you have to step away for a moment. While you don't need to plunge headfirst into the world of smart grills and computer-controlled humidity sensors, accessories should always make your work easier and your results more flavorful.

Grilling can also put a lot of wear and tear on your tools, whether you're scorching them over high heat or accidentally leaving them out in the elements. So, having a supplier that sells bulk items for cheap saves you from worrying about losing your only cedar plank or rusting your good spatula. Allowing for a larger margin of error can be a godsend if you grill often, ensuring you have tools ready at a moment's notice or at least a source for affordable replacements.