11 Costco Items Perfect For Grilling
While Costco is the absolute best store to buy meat from, it's also a great vendor for grilling accessories. The right setup can be just as important as the perfect protein, and being able to affordably access everything you need is a major boon for any summer cookout season.
When you're looking to step up your game, your first step should always be to identify your needs or possible gaps where you can introduce new flavor. Something as simple as having an extra set of tongs can let you handle multiple raw meats at once, ensuring everything comes out hot and ready. Other tools, like the right meat thermometer, make your cooking far easier, allowing you to monitor your food if you have to step away for a moment. While you don't need to plunge headfirst into the world of smart grills and computer-controlled humidity sensors, accessories should always make your work easier and your results more flavorful.
Grilling can also put a lot of wear and tear on your tools, whether you're scorching them over high heat or accidentally leaving them out in the elements. So, having a supplier that sells bulk items for cheap saves you from worrying about losing your only cedar plank or rusting your good spatula. Allowing for a larger margin of error can be a godsend if you grill often, ensuring you have tools ready at a moment's notice or at least a source for affordable replacements.
Cedar planks easily add serious flavor
Cedar planks prevent delicate fish from sticking and are a flavorful addition for next-level grilling without dropping hundreds of dollars on a dedicated smoking setup. Still, you get the most flavor on the first use, so having a bundle on standby is like buying a big jar of your favorite seasoning blend.
TrueFire Cedar Grilling Planks are available for $46.99 at Costco.
Upgrade your cooking with a durable, reversible cast-iron griddle
Some foods, like bacon, need as much direct contact with a heat source as possible to develop the best flavor and texture. This reversible cast-iron grill-and-griddle combo lets you easily switch between cooking surfaces, enhancing everything from an outdoor breakfast to steaks while remaining sturdy for years.
Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle is available for $33.99 at Costco.
Ceramic pizza stones deliver the ultimate crispy crust
Avoid one of the worst mistakes with homemade pizza dough and invest in a good pizza stone. Most recipes require serious heat to develop the perfect crust, and preheating your stone in a piping-hot grill crisps the bottom perfectly and prevents it from becoming soggy.
Peugeot Grill to Table Ceramic Pizza Stone is available for $64.99 at Costco.
A dedicated barbecue tool set makes serving far easier
Once you've gone to all the trouble of carefully smoking or grilling some high-quality ingredients, the last thing you want to do is ruin them with substandard tools. As one of the best knife brands, Henckels offers a solid array of purpose-built knives and accessories, fantastic for everything from pulling a perfectly tender pork shoulder to carefully carving a whole chicken.
Henckels 9-Piece Outdoor BBQ Set is available for $95.99 at Costco.
Grilling baskets save you a ton of hassle
When you don't want to cook large strips of veggies or huge pieces of meat, a basket can save you the trouble of assembling kebabs or delicately balancing your ingredients so they don't fall through the grates. With six pieces in different sizes, you're guaranteed to have the exact dimensions you need to cook for an army or just perfectly prepare a single side.
Nordic Ware 6-Piece Crisping & Grilling Set is available for $54.99 at Costco.
Smart meat thermometers are a convenient indulgence
Whether you cook on a charcoal kettle grill or a thousand-dollar propane station, smart thermometers save you guesswork and constant monitoring. Since you can just hook them up to your phone, there's no need to keep peeking at your food, and you can walk away confident that you won't burn anything.
Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and Hub, 2-probe Set is available for $79.99 at Costco.
Save time and effort with charcoal starters
Lighter fluid and chimneys are tried-and-true charcoal-lighting methods, but they can be a hassle when you'd rather be prepping your meats and veggies. At less than a dollar each, these kindling starters guarantee all your coals will catch, removing one of the least fun aspects of grilling and giving you more time to focus on what matters.
Smart Lite Fire Easy Light Kindling, 50-count is available for $39.99 at Costco.
Prep and cook kebabs effortlessly
Assembling the perfect kebabs is hard enough, so the last thing you want is to make cooking them any more difficult than it has to be. This steel skewer-and-basket combo creates an all-in-one solution, letting you prep up to eight at a time for an easy weeknight meal.
Henckels 8-piece BBQ Trays & Skewer Set is available for $38.99 at Costco.
You don't need a griddle to enjoy this Blackstone accessory set
Blackstone makes not only phenomenal griddles, but also a wide range of accessories that turn grilling into a convenient, easily executed cooking task. While you may not find much use for the egg rings without a flat-top, the tools, bottles, and brushes are all well made and make every step far easier.
Blackstone 16-Piece Ultimate Kit is available for $42.99 at Costco.
Rechargeable fans keep away bugs
When you don't want a ton of flies swarming around your food, bug-repelling fans are one of the best ways to make cooking and mealtime more enjoyable. With a 10-hour run time, they're perfect for standing guard over raw ingredients, or for gracing your table and keeping it bug-free.
Elements Set of 2 Rechargeable Bug Repelling Fans are available for $23.99 at Costco.
Keep your drinks perfectly chilled with a beer tower
When you want a draft but don't feel like investing in a keg and cooler, nothing keeps you and your drinks more chilled than a nice beer tower. Capable of holding six pints and narrow enough to fit on anything from a dining table to a folding stool, it's a convenient way to keep drinks on hand and stave off the worst of a grill's heat.
Oggi Beer and Beverage Tower with EZ-Pour Spigot and 2 Removable Ice Tubes is available for $52.99 at Costco.