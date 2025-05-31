What Kind Of Starbucks Merch Can You Actually Get With 400 Stars?

Starbucks Stars are a great way to save money on your favorite drinks and treats, but getting the most value requires a little strategy. First, it's important to understand the tier system for each star amount reward. As a general guide, 25 stars redeems beverage modifiers (like syrup or an add shot), 100 stars redeems batch-brewed hot and cold coffee or cold bakery items, 200 redeems handcrafted beverages and hot breakfast items, and 300 redeems lunch items and whole bean coffee. While it might be tempting to spend stars early, the actual cash value of those rewards usually ranges from $5 to $10. In comparison, saving up for the 400-Star tier unlocks up to $20 worth of merchandise, making it the best overall value. Not at 400 Stars yet? Be on the lookout with Starbucks' promotions — like Bonus Star Challenges and Double Star Days — to help you rack Stars up even faster.

Once you hit that coveted 400 tier, it also pays to be smart about your timing. Since inventory varies by location, it's worth checking multiple stores, asking your local baristas when new items drop, or even waiting for special seasonal collections and limited-edition collaborations. You can also continue to collect stars beyond the coveted 400 — reach 750 within one year, and you become a Starbucks Gold Member. Keep in mind, however, that stars do expire, so it's best to cash in your benefits when you see something that really catches your eye.