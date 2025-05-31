What Kind Of Starbucks Merch Can You Actually Get With 400 Stars?
If you're a regular at Starbucks — whether that means sipping your way through Starbucks' Spring Menu lineup or fueling your mornings with Egg Bites — chances are you've racked up some serious "Stars," which members earn every time they make a purchase. Instead of letting them sit unused, it's worth knowing exactly what you can score once you reach the 400-Star tier. Spoiler: it's more than just lattes and cake pops. At 400 Stars, you unlock merchandise, the highest-value tier in the Starbucks app.
According to the Starbucks website, this lets you choose any merchandise item up to $20 in value (pre-tax), including mugs, tumblers, water bottles, or even select home-brewing gear. Smaller and recurring items — such as keychains and reusable cold cups — are among the items included in this deal. It's worth noting, however, that 400 Stars doesn't mean everything on the shelf is a freebie. Limited-edition or seasonal items like the Starbucks Stanley Cup collab tumblers or Starbucks Japan's adorable summer cup collection are often priced higher, so while you can still use the 400 Star reward on pricier merchandise, you'll need to cover any cost beyond the $20 reward.
How to get the most out of your Starbucks Stars
Starbucks Stars are a great way to save money on your favorite drinks and treats, but getting the most value requires a little strategy. First, it's important to understand the tier system for each star amount reward. As a general guide, 25 stars redeems beverage modifiers (like syrup or an add shot), 100 stars redeems batch-brewed hot and cold coffee or cold bakery items, 200 redeems handcrafted beverages and hot breakfast items, and 300 redeems lunch items and whole bean coffee. While it might be tempting to spend stars early, the actual cash value of those rewards usually ranges from $5 to $10. In comparison, saving up for the 400-Star tier unlocks up to $20 worth of merchandise, making it the best overall value. Not at 400 Stars yet? Be on the lookout with Starbucks' promotions — like Bonus Star Challenges and Double Star Days — to help you rack Stars up even faster.
Once you hit that coveted 400 tier, it also pays to be smart about your timing. Since inventory varies by location, it's worth checking multiple stores, asking your local baristas when new items drop, or even waiting for special seasonal collections and limited-edition collaborations. You can also continue to collect stars beyond the coveted 400 — reach 750 within one year, and you become a Starbucks Gold Member. Keep in mind, however, that stars do expire, so it's best to cash in your benefits when you see something that really catches your eye.