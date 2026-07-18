13 Best Foods To Buy At CVS, According To Customers

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CVS has it all. Beneath the glow of its fluorescent lighting, you'll find a well-curated assortment of essentials, from batteries and beach chairs to pet food and paper plates. But it's the pharmacy's impressive selection of food and beverage items that has customers strolling in at all hours. Confined to just a few aisles, this section of CVS is essentially a streamlined supermarket, stocked with eggs, dairy, baking supplies, spices, coffee, snacks, sweets, drinks, frozen foods, and pretty much everything else you could want that's not a fresh vegetable.

On the shelves, you'll find many familiar brands and products, but it's CVS's own Well Market brand that offers shoppers the best value. Well Market is relatively new, having replaced CVS's previous in-house brand, Gold Emblem, in 2024. However, the products are pretty similar, just with a renewed emphasis on nutritional quality and flavor innovation. Still, Well Market products are still flying under the radar, which is why it's rare to find a comprehensive analysis of which ones are best. That is, until today.

After reading thousands of customer reviews on CVS.com, I've compiled a list of what I believe are the top Well Market items based on overall rating and the raw number of reviews. The food products featured are healthier, tastier, or better value than the rest, and in some select cases, they manage to be all three! Prices may vary based on location.