13 Best Foods To Buy At CVS, According To Customers
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CVS has it all. Beneath the glow of its fluorescent lighting, you'll find a well-curated assortment of essentials, from batteries and beach chairs to pet food and paper plates. But it's the pharmacy's impressive selection of food and beverage items that has customers strolling in at all hours. Confined to just a few aisles, this section of CVS is essentially a streamlined supermarket, stocked with eggs, dairy, baking supplies, spices, coffee, snacks, sweets, drinks, frozen foods, and pretty much everything else you could want that's not a fresh vegetable.
On the shelves, you'll find many familiar brands and products, but it's CVS's own Well Market brand that offers shoppers the best value. Well Market is relatively new, having replaced CVS's previous in-house brand, Gold Emblem, in 2024. However, the products are pretty similar, just with a renewed emphasis on nutritional quality and flavor innovation. Still, Well Market products are still flying under the radar, which is why it's rare to find a comprehensive analysis of which ones are best. That is, until today.
After reading thousands of customer reviews on CVS.com, I've compiled a list of what I believe are the top Well Market items based on overall rating and the raw number of reviews. The food products featured are healthier, tastier, or better value than the rest, and in some select cases, they manage to be all three! Prices may vary based on location.
1. Well Market Omega-3 Blend Trail Mix
The Omega-3 Blend Trail Mix is one of the store's top-performing snacks. Customers adore its balance of sweet and salty ingredients, as well as the textural juxtaposition between the soft, dried cranberries and raisins and the crunchy walnuts, cashews, pepitas, and hazelnuts.
Nutritionally, it covers all the bases. It's a great source of satiating fiber, protein, and healthy fats, making it a perfect snack to bring on your next road trip. Another added benefit of this particular snack mix is that walnuts, hazelnuts, and pepitas contain important essential nutrients, including the anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and minerals such as zinc and magnesium. The mix is also cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and low in sodium.
Besides munching it by the handful, a few reviewers recommended sprinkling the mix over salads, yogurt, cottage cheese, or oatmeal for extra sweetness and crunch. It will also work as a quick accompaniment to an after-dinner cheese plate or charcuterie board.
2. Well Market Sea Salt Popcorn
When it comes to customer favorites, the classic snacks tend to shine. And that's certainly the case with the Well Market Sea Salt Popcorn. This is one of Well Market's most talked-about products.
I know what you're thinking: Popcorn, really? How good can it be? Popcorn might seem like an outdated snack, but it's actually on trend with modern-day nutritional standards and preferences, being low in sodium, fat, cholesterol, and calories, a good source of fiber, and naturally gluten-free. One reviewer pointed out that it was a good snack for people with acid reflux. It's also one of the best value foods in the store, with a 5-ounce bag costing just $3.19 (or $2.99 when on sale).
Unlike other popular popcorn brands, this variety isn't too greasy or overly salty, letting that gentle, toasty popcorn flavor shine. That being said, if you're in the mood for more daring combinations, the Well Market brand also sells popcorn seasoned with spicy sriracha, white cheddar, dill pickle, or ghee and sea salt.
3. Well Market Peanut Butter Lover's Trail Mix
The Well Market Peanut Butter Lover's Trail Mix is a near-perfect product, delivering sweet, salty, and nutty all in one handful. But what makes the Well Market variety so different from other trail mixes? Many reviewers are particularly fond of the peanut butter chips nestled alongside the traditional M&Ms, peanuts, raisins, and chocolate chips. And at just $5.19 for an 8-ounce bag, it's one of Well Market's more budget-friendly mixes.
Because it's not totally savory nor totally sweet, the Peanut Butter Lover's Trail Mix makes for a great anytime snack that will keep you full and satisfied until your next meal, perfect for when you miss breakfast or are a bit peckish after lunch. If you like your trail mix less sweet or more nutty, you can always toss in a scoop of peanuts, sunflower seeds, almonds, or other nuts that you have lingering around the pantry. It's also nice as a crunchy topping for overnight oats or added to a batch of homemade cookies or banana bread.
4. Well Market Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar
This list can't be all just popcorn, nuts, and trail mix. CVS is a pharmacy, after all, so it does not hurt to go in and grab a natural product that is beneficial for your body. The Well Market Raw Apple Cider Vinegar is one of the store's highest-scoring food ingredients.
So you will be happy to know that when shopping for toilet paper, snacks, and toothpaste, you can also pick up a bottle of ACV without making an extra stop at the supermarket. Raw apple cider vinegar can be consumed as a "shot" on its own, but this is not often recommended because the high acidity has been known to speed up the erosion of tooth enamel. To incorporate more apple cider vinegar into your diet, try adding it to salad dressings, marinades, sweetened juice, or this tasty and tangy all-purpose burger sauce.
5. Well Market Honey Roasted Cashews
For straight snacking purposes, the Well Market Honey Roasted Cashews is a top-notch product, walking the line between a health food and a dessert. Although botanically classified as a seed, the cashew nut can help keep you full between meals, thanks to its unsaturated fat content and dietary fiber. And if you are a regular nut shopper, you probably know that cashews can be on the pricier side. This 8-ounce bag costs just under $10, which is decent relative to other supermarkets; however, if you time your shopping trip accordingly, you can often find the same bag on sale for as little as $6.
So what do customers have to say about these honey-kissed roasted cashews? Many testimonials highlight their flavor, value, and crave-ability, with one reviewer recommending combining them with Chex Mix cereal for a custom sweet-and-salty snack mix. You simply won't miss when buying this snack.
6. Well Market Unsweetened Freeze-Dried Strawberries
Freeze-dried fruit is one of the healthiest snacks you can find at CVS. Unlike nuts, granola, chips, or other snack mixes, freeze-dried fruit typically contains no additional ingredients, which is why it's categorically different from dried fruits such as raisins, cranberries, mango, or apricots. Removing all the moisture makes freeze-dried fruit physically lighter, but this tiny 1-ounce package punches way above its weight class.
The Well Market Unsweetened Freeze-Dried Strawberries are crisp, tart, and just naturally sweet enough to taste like a treat. Customers recommend buying the freeze-dried fruit when it's on sale; otherwise, a bag can be a tad pricey compared to other available snacks. Another customer suggests adding crushed-up berries to cold cereal, oatmeal, or yogurt for extra texture and sweetness. If you're into baking but try to avoid artificial food coloring, blending some freeze-dried strawberries into your frosting can give it a pretty pink hue.
The entire 1-ounce bag is barely 100 calories, contains a good amount of vitamin C, and has no added sugars. If strawberries aren't your thing, the freeze-dried Fiji apples, also sold under the Well Market brand, are equally crisp and delicious.
7. Well Market Caramel Cashew Popcorn Mix
What is it about the Well Market Caramel Cashew Popcorn Mix that separates it from all the other CVS snacks? First off, the package says it's made with real butter and brown sugar, giving it a satiny candy coating with notes of toasted sugar, salt, and brown butter. And let's not pretend like a duet of popcorn and cashews is something we see in every supermarket. Pairing the rich, unctuous cashews with the light and crunchy popcorn is simply a knockout combination.
The product received high marks from thousands of ratings, with one reviewer saying, "I think it is the best CVS product I have ever eaten." But most of the comments are related to the texture, which is pleasantly firm but not too hard, and the restrained sweetness of the caramel coating. However, some testimonials note that the portion is on the smaller side, with only three full cups per bag. This is probably for the best, though, because while it's sold under the Well Market brand, it's far from a diet food. A 7-ounce bag costs a little over $4, but when it's on sale, you can pick it up for just $2.99.
8. Well Market Lightly Salted Deluxe Mixed Nuts
Another highly rated item in the pantheon of Well Market munchies, the Lightly Salted Deluxe Mixed Nuts, is simple, unfussy, and one of the cleanest snack foods available at CVS. Customers prefer this nutty collection because of its balance. No one ingredient dominates. The pistachios are petite and slightly floral; the cashews and pecans are soft and creamy; and almonds serve as the major, high-fiber filler.
Customers like snacking on the mix as is, while other reviewers have mentioned more creative applications, like crushing the nuts into a pie crust or tart shell. You can also amp up the flavor by quickly toasting the nuts before eating (just be careful when heating; a burnt nut is a common cooking blunder that can give off a bitter, acrid taste). Other reviews applaud the product's freshness — something that's easy to take for granted until you taste a stale almond that's well past its prime.
9. Well Market Pitted Dried Deglet Noor Dates
Pitted dates are an underrated food staple, which is why it's nice to see CVS customers review this product so well. For $3.99, you get a 6-ounce bag, which at many other supermarkets will likely cost at least 50% more. Deglet Noor dates aren't the sweetest variety available in most stores — that title goes to Mejool — but they have a sugary, toffee-like flavor that makes them taste like nature's candy. Unlike some of the snack mixes, this clean-label goodie is all thriller and no processed filler.
And as a result, customers speak very highly of this item, with many citing the low price and the fresh, chewy consistency of the dates. That being said, not all batches are created equal, and it is possible to get a bag of dates that's on the drier side. In this case, you can easily stew them to make a Moroccan-style sauce, blend them with ice and fruit for a naturally sweetened smoothie, or go another route and wrap the dates in bacon to create a crowd-pleasing pass-around.
10. Well Market Dark Chocolate Fruit and Nut Trail Mix
With hundreds of online reviews, the Well Market Dark Chocolate Fruit and Nut Trail Mix has clearly made an impact on shoppers. It's hard to imagine that one combination of fruit, nuts, and chocolate can differ so much from the next, but this one takes the cake (or trail mix?).
It's all about harmony. Almonds, peanuts, hazelnuts, and cashews make up the nutty portion, while dried cherries and cranberries provide the sweet-and-sour component. Dark chocolate is a nice departure from traditional milk, giving the whole symphony a subtle bitter note. And at just over $5 for a 6-ounce bag, this is a real snacking steal. The one common gripe from reviewers is that the portion is a tad small. However, to help increase the heft without throwing off the balance, you can always supplement the mix with popcorn, cereal, or roasted chickpeas.
11. Well Market Teriyaki Smoked Beef Jerky
Beef jerky is one of those products that comes in and out of fashion. When the "clean-label" movement was in vogue, beef jerky was often bemoaned as overly processed. But as attitudes shift, jerky is in the midst of a renaissance and is now often viewed as a convenient, protein-rich snacking option popular among hikers, backpackers, and gym-goers.
Still, jerky can be hit-or-miss — sometimes the flavor is off, or the texture is too firm or too chewy. Not all CVS-brand jerky is great, but based on hundreds of reviews, the Well Market Teriyaki Smoked Beef Jerky seems to be the best of the bunch. Customers highlight the fact that the meat is tender without being sticky or dry, and the jerky's impressive macros: 28 grams of protein and only 200 calories per package. Some comments criticize the lack of teriyaki flavor, while others say it packs just the right amount of punch. At $6.99 for just under 3 ounces, the price can be a little steep, but like most Well Market food items, this one is often on sale for under $5.
12. Well Market Lightly Salted Whole Cashews
Based on both the number of reviews and the overall rating, the Lightly Salted Whole Cashews might just be one of the top three Well Market items available at CVS. Yes, at first glance, this seems like an ordinary bag (or tub, depending on the package size) of whole cashews, but the point isn't originality; it's price and execution. When they're on sale — which is often — you can snag an 8-ounce container for as little as $5.99.
But let's say that you want to do more with your cashews than just eat them on their own. Well, there are tons of savory and sweet applications for you to try. If you have any vegans in the house or simply want to experiment with plant-based eating, you can use cashews as the base of this creamy queso dip or a dairy-free Alfredo cream sauce. For dessert, try making an egg-free macadamia brown butter cashew cookie dough or salted cashew caramels. You can also just toss them into any Southeast-inspired curry, noodle dish, or stir-fry.
13. Well Market Unsweetened Dried Apricots
This is another product for shoppers who are looking for more minimally processed, clean-label snacks. The Well Market Unsweetened Dried Apricots has immaculate reviews, mostly because it's so straightforward: The ingredients include just dried apricots and sulfur dioxide as a preservative. Reviewers appreciate that this resealable bag of apricots is portable, tasty, and full of satiating fiber that will not only keep you full — but regular (TMI, but it's true). And while they're healthy, one reviewer noted that they regularly eat them in place of candy.
Obviously, dried apricots are great for snacking, but they really shine when added to savory dishes, growing plump and sugary when used in a stew, stuffing, chutney, or this cinnamon lamb tagine. But if you really want to show off your hosting skills at your next dinner party, try preparing a heavenly dish of mascarpone-stuffed poached apricots. And at just $4.39 a bag ($3.99 when on sale), there's no reason not to have some in your pantry.
Methodology
I used CVS.com to find its most-reviewed and highest-rated items. To create this list, I cross-referenced which Well Market items had been reviewed the most and had also received the highest overall rating. After this initial tier, I looked at subsequent items that were very highly rated (4.6/5.0 and above) but had fewer total reviews. I also did my best to cover a diverse spectrum of items, not just nuts and trail mixes, although those two were very popular amongst reviewers.
A percentage of the reviewers reported that they had been sent products by CVS in exchange for an honest evaluation, so I weighted these comments less when generating my overall review of an item.