11 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking With Nuts

Tired of your salads, desserts, or even stews tasting a little one-note despite your unbeatable seasoning ensemble? Go a little nuts! A handful of toasted nuts can bring buttery richness, earthy depth, savory warmth, and crunch in ways spices alone simply can't. Some dishes don't have much of a life without them; baklava without pistachios is just sad syrup-soaked phyllo, and basil sauces like pesto can taste thin and aggressively grassy without the mellow richness of pine nuts.

And you can't deny it, there's something deeply thrilling about biting into a crunchy pistachio in the middle of a boring lunchtime salad or stumbling across a pecan nestled in an overly sweet scoop of ice cream. But it's not just the crunch that should get you aboard the nut train. Your body might thank you, too. Some nuts are surprisingly protein-dense, even giving the gold standard of protein-rich foods — eggs — a run for their money.

But watch out: Nuts aren't nearly as straightforward to cook with as they seem. There's a little finesse involved if you want to get the best out of them. To keep your nuts from working against you, we've put together a roadmap of the most common landmines you'll run into while cooking with nuts, along with tips and tricks on how to sidestep them like a pro.