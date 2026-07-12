Reviewers Say These Are The 11 Best Spicy Fast Food Menu Items

Domino's isn't generally known for its spicy meals, but in 2002, the company introduced Buffalo Chicken Kickers to its menu. They proved such a hit that soon after, the buffalo chicken pizza was added, too. The pie was a little unusual because it didn't have a sauce base; instead, American cheese was put on the dough, along with grilled chicken, mozzarella, and hot sauce. Many people liked to add a drizzle of ranch to contrast with the heat, while others suggested using blue cheese to make it a true buffalo chicken experience.

Reviews noted the dough had a nice chewiness, and the addition of garlic and parmesan to the crust made it even tastier. Some people complained the hot sauce was lacking from their pies, but that seemed to be on a store-by-store basis. Of course, the real star of the show was the hot sauce, which customers enjoyed for its spiciness without being mouth-burningly hot.

Domino's took the pizza off the menu in late 2025, but fans weren't going to be stopped that easily. They suggest either building one through the Domino's website or customizing the Philly cheesesteak pizza by removing the meat, green mushrooms, and peppers. Then, all you have to do is add grilled chicken, cheddar, and hot sauce to have a nearly perfect duplicate of the original. If there's any left over, you can use this official Domino's trick to reheat them in the microwave without getting soggy.