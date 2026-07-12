Reviewers Say These Are The 11 Best Spicy Fast Food Menu Items
More and more restaurants are adding spicy foods to their menus, and while this might seem like a new trend, it actually began back in the mid-1990s when Wendy's introduced its spicy chicken sandwich. The item's popularity didn't take long for other businesses to notice, and by the 2010s, fast food giants like McDonald's and Chick-fil-A followed suit. Another spicy explosion started in 2019 when Popeyes' spicy chicken sandwich went viral after selling out across most of the country. Now, it's hard to find a fast food joint without at least one hot item on the menu.
The spicy food trend is here to stay partly due to an increasing mix of international flavors that younger generations love and the fact that many people just like heat in general. Of course, if you need something to cool your mouth down after trying a few items from this list, some coconut-creme lemonade can help put the fire out.
1. Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes kicked off a social media war back in 2019 when it responded to a tweet from Chick-fil-A with just two words: "Y'all good?" Just like that, a struggle for hot poultry supremacy began and has yet to stop. While both brands have loyal fans, the internet fell in love with Popeyes' version of the spicy chicken sandwich. Served on a brioche bun with spicy mayo and pickles, the item was soon selling out entirely at locations across the country. One person was so upset at not getting to try one that he sued Popeye's for emotional damages.
While you (generally) won't have trouble getting one now, the hype for the sandwich is still real. Customers praise the crunch of the breading and the taste of the mayo's seasonings. Aside from the texture, reviewers point out the pleasant thickness of the chicken and its juiciness. Some mention their surprise that Popeyes didn't marinate and bread the patties with the same spicy mix that's used on the bone-in chicken, but overall, the consensus is that Popeyes easily has one of the best sandwiches in the fast food world. Some even say that once they've sunk their teeth into the item, they immediately want another. High praise indeed.
2. Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich
However you feel about the social media chicken wars, Chick-fil-A was correct in saying it'd introduced its version first. The spicy sandwich on the brand's menu was introduced in 2010 and was such a hit that a spicy chicken biscuit was added the next year. Unlike Popeye's sandwich, Chick-fil-A seasons the breading with a mix of several peppers and offers the choice of pepper jack cheese to up the heat even more.
Fans of the item praise it for having just the right amount of spiciness, alongside being tender and juicy. Some reviewers say the chicken is flavorful, but not overly hot, so it really comes down to a matter of taste. The crunchiness of the breading is another big selling point in favor of the item, as is the softness of the bun. Customers also say the chicken is thick, making it easy to sink your teeth into. However, other people have recently noticed a trend at Chick-fil-A that's not as praiseworthy– the shrinking size of the filets. Still, the freshness and quality of the meat is noted among many people who enjoy the sandwich.
3. Wendy's Spicy Nuggets
The first thing that might come to mind when thinking about Wendy's spicy menu items is the chicken sandwich. And it's no doubt one of the chain's most popular items. But another fan favorite is the spicy chicken nuggets, first introduced in 2009 for a limited time. Their popularity put them on the menu permanently the next year, but declining sales had the nuggets discontinued in 2017. They stayed a fond memory until 2019, when Chance the Rapper publicly called for their return. The public rallied behind him, and the chicken has been available ever since.
Fans agree the peppery nuggets are on the more flavorful side of spicy, but with an array of sauces to choose from, the heat can be easily dialed up or down. The breading of the chicken is orange from the spices, and flecks of black pepper dot the coating. Some criticisms of the nuggets include that the meat is spongy and the breading isn't as crisp as some competitors, but others say the breading's crunch depends on how fresh they are. Either way, the U.S. versions of Wendy's nuggets are made with chicken breast and rib meat that was minced before breading. If you need more crispiness with your chicken's heat, Wendy's is revamping its sandwiches with panko breadcrumbs, so you're sure to get a crunch with every bite. Just don't forget a small spicy nugget on the side.
4. Domino's Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Domino's isn't generally known for its spicy meals, but in 2002, the company introduced Buffalo Chicken Kickers to its menu. They proved such a hit that soon after, the buffalo chicken pizza was added, too. The pie was a little unusual because it didn't have a sauce base; instead, American cheese was put on the dough, along with grilled chicken, mozzarella, and hot sauce. Many people liked to add a drizzle of ranch to contrast with the heat, while others suggested using blue cheese to make it a true buffalo chicken experience.
Reviews noted the dough had a nice chewiness, and the addition of garlic and parmesan to the crust made it even tastier. Some people complained the hot sauce was lacking from their pies, but that seemed to be on a store-by-store basis. Of course, the real star of the show was the hot sauce, which customers enjoyed for its spiciness without being mouth-burningly hot.
Domino's took the pizza off the menu in late 2025, but fans weren't going to be stopped that easily. They suggest either building one through the Domino's website or customizing the Philly cheesesteak pizza by removing the meat, green mushrooms, and peppers. Then, all you have to do is add grilled chicken, cheddar, and hot sauce to have a nearly perfect duplicate of the original. If there's any left over, you can use this official Domino's trick to reheat them in the microwave without getting soggy.
5. Hardee's Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Hardee's got in on the hot chicken game a few years ago when it introduced its Nashville hot hand-breaded chicken sandwich as a permanent menu item. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, so the item is the business' version of the Southern classic. Instead of using the traditional dipped method where the chicken filet is dunked into a spicy sauce after cooking, Hardee's opted for a slightly less messy take with a dry rub, instead. Nashville chicken uses cayenne pepper at every stage of cooking, but also has a sweetness to it. So, while Hardee's sandwich is flavorful, it's not going to leave you with an upset stomach or the sweats.
Reviewers note the deep red color of the breading, but some say the chicken is too thin for the amount of bread in the bun. Others talk about the thickness of the filet, meaning it's the luck of the draw which you'll end up with. While the sandwich can be messy, fans like the crispiness of the chicken and the overall flavor of the seasoning. Customers also say the mayo helps bring the sandwich together, and the potato bun adds another level of flavor. The sandwich has a drizzle of spicy sauce that fans enjoy, and while it isn't the hottest sandwich out there, the heat builds up as you eat.
6. Domino's Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
In 2025, Domino's rolled out its replacement for the buffalo chicken pizza. This new specialty pie is called the spicy chicken bacon ranch pizza, and at first, fans weren't sure if it would live up to its predecessor. The new recipe had a ranch sauce base with grilled chicken, provolone, and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, and jalapeños for toppings. It's finished with a drizzle of buffalo sauce to add a little more heat.
While the spiciness is generally considered mild, fans still appreciated the pizza's overall flavor. Even after a bite or two, as the jalapeños began to build a little heat, reviewers noted that it was still a good choice for those who normally can't stomach spicy foods. People also liked the smokiness of the bacon paired with the chicken, as well as the amount of seasoning on the crust. The chicken is tender, while the toppings are well-distributed and plentiful. Not everyone appreciated the ranch base, with some saying the ranch became slightly sour in the oven. To get around that, customers suggest substituting the garlic parmesan or Alfredo sauce as the base.
7. Carl's Jr. Double El Diablo
Carl's Jr.'s double El Diablo burger is a two patty version of the cult classic El Diablo burger. It appeared on the menu several times before becoming a permanent fixture in early 2024, after fans petitioned for years to have it return. In fact, several commenters mentioned it was their favorite item at Carl's Jr, while others said they went to the restaurant specifically for the burger.
Fans say the burger is juicy, with smoke from the beef patties and bacon. The heat is also noticeable, and left several reviewers reaching for a cold lemonade or soda. The burger's spiciness comes from sliced pickled jalapeños and jalapeño poppers, as well as a habanero sauce and pepper jack cheese. It's finished off with bacon and served on a sesame seed bun. The poppers give a nice crunchy texture to the sandwich, while the habanero ranch sauce make the burger a bit messy, but definitely adds to the flavor.
8. Taco Bell Spicy Potato Soft Taco
A long-time favorite of the late-night crowd and hungry college students, Taco Bell is a reliable fast food option for meat eaters and vegetarians alike. One menu item that appealed to nearly everyone was the spicy potato soft taco that was discontinued in 2020. Fans were so upset by the company's decision that there was a public outcry. Taco Bell decided to put it back on the menu permanently just a few months later in March of 2021.
Fans say the potatoes are flavorful and tender, with a well-seasoned exterior and slight crunch when they're fresh out of the fryer. The chipotle sauce has a gentle heat that complements the rest of the ingredients nicely. But what really impresses customers is the taco's low price point. It depends on where you live how much it'll cost, but at most locations it's between $1.39 and $1.99. For that much flavor and a stomach full of carbs, it's hard to beat this taco, with or without modifications.
9. McDonald's Spicy Deluxe McCrispy
First introduced in 2021, McDonald's spicy deluxe chicken sandwich was an immediate hit with fans. Part of the chain's McCrispy menu items, the sandwich features a fried filet, lettuce, tomato, and a pepper sauce on a potato bun. While the chicken doesn't have much seasoning in the breading beyond simple salt and pepper, the sauce makes up for it, even if it won't set your mouth ablaze.
Fans say the chicken breading is indeed crisp, and the filet is thick and moist. Reviewers noted how the lettuce help give the sandwich more crunchiness, while the bun is soft. Several said the produce was fresh, and the sauce, while flavorful, also has a pleasant creaminess to it. The caveat some people had was how messy the sauce could make the sandwich, but overall, the spicy McCrispy is nicely balanced in the middle of the heat scale and has good flavor.
10. Five Guys Cajun Fries
Established in 1986, Five Guys likes to do things a little differently. The business serves peanuts to customers while they wait and has a long list of add-ons for its burgers and hot dogs. And while the restaurant doesn't season the burger patties, it does add quite a bit of spice to its Cajun fries. Maybe a little too much, according to some customers. But if you want the spice without it being overwhelming, many fans suggest asking for the seasoning on the side so you can add as much or as little as your taste buds can handle.
And it isn't hard to find fans of the fries at all. In fact, one social media post with more than 250 comments had well over half the participants choosing the Cajun version over the chain's plain potatoes. So what is it about the fries that makes people so ravenous? For some, it's the spice itself, with them noting that it's flavorful without being too hot. For others, the mashed potato interior of the spuds makes them crave-worthy. They're made daily from whole potatoes, so they're always fresh when ordered.
11. Subway Creamy Sriracha Sauce
It might seem strange to only be citing a sauce here, but fans know that the heat of this condiment makes it stand on its own. First introduced in 2013 as the sriracha craze was kicking off, the spicy mayo was put on the menu permanently after customers objected to it being phased out of select markets in the early 2020s. Now fans nationwide can have it on any sandwich they want, and some take it to nose-running, eye-watering extremes.
Creamy sriracha sauce enthusiasts note it has great flavor and tanginess, with noticeable heat. Some people find the chili-based mayo a little too hot, but others say that even those who don't generally like spicy things enjoy the spread. Of course, the heat level partly depends on what toppings and bread you use it with. When the sauce appeared, it was part of the Fiery Footlong collection and paired with both a chicken and a steak melt. So you can start with those to determine if you're a fan of the spice or if you'd like to cool things down with another selection.
Methodology
Determining what items to put on this list was a daunting task. There are dozens of spicy fast foods, and the number is growing every day.
To determine the ones fans love the most, local user-review sites, social media, comment threads, and formal reviews were cross-referenced. Only the items that were highly rated across all of those sources were picked.
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