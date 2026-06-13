How To Make Lemonade Even More Summery With One Ingredient

Taking inspiration from the Harry Nilsson song, I went to my local grocery store to get some fresh limes (instead of lemons, which are considerably more expensive where I live) and a can of Coco López (which you can purchase on Amazon). I opted for common Persian limes, but you can use more unique varieties. Because cream of coconut can be difficult to mix with other liquids, I opted to make this coconutty limeade in the blender. To one can of cream of coconut, I added half a cup of freshly squeezed lime juice and four cups of water, then blitzed it for about 30 seconds. I then poured it over ice and took a sip.

At first, it tastes like you've just made the ultimate piña colada recipe, but then the puckery citrus juice hits you, and you realize that you may have found your new favorite summer beverage. It's rich, creamy, sweet, and tart, and it'd probably be great with a shot of rum, too. If you get tired of drinking it, you can also freeze it in popsicle molds for a quick dessert or anytime treat.

Out of curiosity, I decided to test the recipe using coconut cream and sugar to taste. The result was milkier, but not as rich and considerably less coconut-forward than the version made with Coco López. If you'd like more control over the amount of sugar in your summer lemonade, or prefer an alternative sweetener, I recommend playing around with the ratios to customize the profile to your liking.