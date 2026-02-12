Wendy's Chicken Nuggets In The US And UK Aren't The Same. Here's The Difference

Wendy's has long been a favorite for its iconic square-patty burgers and irresistibly spicy chili. Since its founding in 1969, the chain has grown rapidly, boasting more than 7,000 locations across the United States and around the world as of February 2026. While Wendy's is arguably best known for its burgers, it also serves up a tempting selection of chicken nuggets — but how do they stack up against those offered across the pond?

Wendy's has had a turbulent relationship with the United Kingdom. It all started in 1980, when the chain attempted to open a branch on London's iconic Oxford Street. However, despite its hot location, it failed to capture the interest of Brits and was forced to close. Later, in 1992, it once again attempted to break into the market by opening 12 stores, but by 2000 they were all closed. Despite repeated failures, Wendy's gets points for persistence, and following a 20-year hiatus, it relaunched its U.K. operation in 2021. By the looks of it, things are going better than before, as it currently boasts 49 locations across the country.

Beyond chicken, several menu items make the U.K. Wendy's experience distinct from its U.S. counterpart. For starters, there are exclusive dishes designed to cater to local tastes, such as the Curry Bean Burger. When it comes to chicken nuggets, differences in calories, the type of meat used, and unique seasoning further set the U.K. menu apart.