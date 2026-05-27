Chick-Fil-A Customers Have Noticed A Frustrating Issue With The Chain's Sandwiches

Generally, Chick-fil-A's food garners a positive reception. Redditors love its chicken sandwich, with the chain's industry-leading commercial success upholding that sentiment. With such popularity comes extra scrutiny, though — because now customers are claiming that the chain's sandos are getting smaller and smaller.

"What happened to Chick-fil-A?" asks one Reddit post, depicting pictures of two very different-looking sandwiches separated by five years. "Look at the size of the chicken, bro. What is that?" exclaimed an Instagram user who unwrapped a chicken biscuit and was seemingly crestfallen over the diminutive size of the filet. It's a skepticism that widely floats around online, right in line with the numerous shrinkflation claims regarding smaller fast food burgers and taco fillings.

As a social media-based internet phenomenon, conclusively proving the claim is tricky. In one Chick-fil-A Reddit thread from the early 2020s, a user diligently weighed dozens of weekly chicken filets, keeping track of the results in a spreadsheet. Indeed, the deviation in filet weights ranged from 58 grams to 138 grams, all for the same sandwich order. Yet it's hard to ascertain whether there's actually a shrinking trend. Instead, it appears the issue has persisted for years; a 2025 Chick-fil-A Reddit thread also showcases a filet weighing just 2.71 ounces (approximately 76 grams) — well below the standard filet size of 3.3 to 3.5 ounces (approximately 93 to 100 grams). It appears that the chain has long struggled with inconsistent sandwich sizes, making it hardly a new phenomenon.