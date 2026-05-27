Chick-Fil-A Customers Have Noticed A Frustrating Issue With The Chain's Sandwiches
Generally, Chick-fil-A's food garners a positive reception. Redditors love its chicken sandwich, with the chain's industry-leading commercial success upholding that sentiment. With such popularity comes extra scrutiny, though — because now customers are claiming that the chain's sandos are getting smaller and smaller.
"What happened to Chick-fil-A?" asks one Reddit post, depicting pictures of two very different-looking sandwiches separated by five years. "Look at the size of the chicken, bro. What is that?" exclaimed an Instagram user who unwrapped a chicken biscuit and was seemingly crestfallen over the diminutive size of the filet. It's a skepticism that widely floats around online, right in line with the numerous shrinkflation claims regarding smaller fast food burgers and taco fillings.
As a social media-based internet phenomenon, conclusively proving the claim is tricky. In one Chick-fil-A Reddit thread from the early 2020s, a user diligently weighed dozens of weekly chicken filets, keeping track of the results in a spreadsheet. Indeed, the deviation in filet weights ranged from 58 grams to 138 grams, all for the same sandwich order. Yet it's hard to ascertain whether there's actually a shrinking trend. Instead, it appears the issue has persisted for years; a 2025 Chick-fil-A Reddit thread also showcases a filet weighing just 2.71 ounces (approximately 76 grams) — well below the standard filet size of 3.3 to 3.5 ounces (approximately 93 to 100 grams). It appears that the chain has long struggled with inconsistent sandwich sizes, making it hardly a new phenomenon.
Why Chick-fil-A sandwich sizes seem to vary
While Chick-fil-A's chicken recipe took years to perfect, the sandwich's size continuously draws attention. Yet employees debunk the claim that the filets are shrinking. "I worked as a manager at CFA in college and [am currently] close friends with an operator. The chicken size standards HAVE NOT CHANGED since 2016," noted a Reddit user in January 2026. "Because Chick-fil-A uses fresh chicken breast and not chicken patties, every piece of chicken is different," suggested another user in the same thread.
Such irregularity is likely compounded by quality assurance varying from store to store, too. A Redditor in a different thread suggested that the inconsistencies sometimes arise when a staff member "was either not weighing filets to ensure correct size or was not familiar with what a [correct-sized] filet should feel like." Indeed, some customers report that certain Chick-fil-A outlets experience the issue more than others.
Meanwhile, others attribute the problem to a newly standardized preparation process. "They now use filet rollers which makes the filets thinner, but the mass is the same as it always has been," wrote a Reddit user (though that doesn't explain why customers occasionally report issues with french fry portions, too). Precisely what factors lead to such sandwich mishaps is hard to untangle — but if you're frustrated after receiving a small Chick-fil-A sandwich, know that you're not alone.