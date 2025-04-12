What Gives Nashville Hot Chicken Its Signature Heat?

Nashville hot chicken has come a long way from its origins over a bad breakup, becoming one of the most beloved spicy dishes of the American South. Benjamin Kahriman, COO of Americano Restaurants with locations across America, spoke to Food Republic exclusively about how this dish manages to combine its signature heat and complex flavors to become more than just extra-spicy fried chicken.

"Cayenne pepper is a primary component of the dry spice blend that forms the base of the 'hot' element in many chicken recipes, particularly fried chicken," Kahriman says. "Seasoning with cayenne pre-frying and throwing hot sauce [on] after the fact is like the difference between your home's foundation and a throw carpet to cover a wine stain on your carpet. One is a component or part of building a specific flavor profile and texture that defines the dish; the other is there to (lazily) cover something up."

Much like salting at every stage is a big difference between home and restaurant chefs, high-quality Nashville hot chicken must be infused with cayenne at every possible step to fully develop its taste. This dish isn't for the faint of heart, so while the heat may seem extreme, it's a key component of its larger flavor profile. Still, any ingredient used in such great abundance needs a bit of balance. Chefs temper the heat of Nashville hot chicken with sweet and cool additions to provide new flavors and keep their customers' palates from being overwhelmed.