12 Simple Mistakes You Could Make When Smoking Pork

Saturday potluck is coming, and you've got easy ideas. But "easy" is how you end up like aunt Susan, who brought those disaster deviled eggs and was never heard from again. Then inspiration strikes: You'll roll in with a truckload of slow-smoked pulled pork. It's nowhere near the ghastly lineup of potluck foods that go untouched, pork steaks are blessedly cheap, and you've got that swanky beginner-friendly meat smoker just itching to strut its stuff. Except, unfortunately, that ensemble of ingredients and equipment is just the beginning, and it won't get you very far on its own.

You can't hack your way through, either. At least, not if you're chasing the holy grail of smoked pork: tender, juicy meat on the inside and a flavorful, crisp, smoke-kissed exterior. Sounds like a reasonable dream, but it's really up in the clouds if you're not willing to spend hours of your life negotiating with the pork. And this isn't idle babysitting. There's turning, basting, checking for doneness, managing temperature, watching the bark, surviving the stall, and generally crossing a vast unfriendly terrain before your pork butt comes out looking anywhere near presentable.

That kind of endeavor could use a cheat sheet. So we've rounded up some of the biggest rookie mistakes made when smoking pork, along with tips to help you sidestep them like a pro pitmaster.