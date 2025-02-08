Ditch The Big Green Egg: The Affordable (& Foolproof) Meat Smoker For Beginners

The Big Green Egg is one of the most recognizable grills and smokers on the market today, known for its distinctive shape, high quality, and versatility. Yet, as iconic as it's become, the Big Green Egg is neither the most affordable nor the most accessible option for those just starting their grilling and smoking journey. Without guidance, it can be difficult to know what to buy instead. Fortunately, we spoke with author and chef Sean Martin in an exclusive Food Republic interview to find out which smokers are best for beginners.

According to Martin, "The easiest type of smoker to use for an entry-level pitmaster is a pellet grill." Pellet grills come in a variety of models, each with features that can customize your smoking experience and complement any grill-like appliances you may already own. Martin suggests that new buyers do their research, consider what they want to cook, and carefully evaluate which grill suits their backyard setup.

"Some pellet grills don't get hot enough for true searing but are great for low and slow, so you need to consider if high heat and lower temperature is important to you," Martin says. Some pellet smokers excel at larger roasts, others provide a great char, and some even offer Wi-Fi connectivity. The key is knowing what capabilities you want, because, as Martin explains, "This should prevent you from buying something you never use as a feature."