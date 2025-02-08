Ditch The Big Green Egg: The Affordable (& Foolproof) Meat Smoker For Beginners
The Big Green Egg is one of the most recognizable grills and smokers on the market today, known for its distinctive shape, high quality, and versatility. Yet, as iconic as it's become, the Big Green Egg is neither the most affordable nor the most accessible option for those just starting their grilling and smoking journey. Without guidance, it can be difficult to know what to buy instead. Fortunately, we spoke with author and chef Sean Martin in an exclusive Food Republic interview to find out which smokers are best for beginners.
According to Martin, "The easiest type of smoker to use for an entry-level pitmaster is a pellet grill." Pellet grills come in a variety of models, each with features that can customize your smoking experience and complement any grill-like appliances you may already own. Martin suggests that new buyers do their research, consider what they want to cook, and carefully evaluate which grill suits their backyard setup.
"Some pellet grills don't get hot enough for true searing but are great for low and slow, so you need to consider if high heat and lower temperature is important to you," Martin says. Some pellet smokers excel at larger roasts, others provide a great char, and some even offer Wi-Fi connectivity. The key is knowing what capabilities you want, because, as Martin explains, "This should prevent you from buying something you never use as a feature."
Tips for achieving high quality in an affordable smoker
Opting for a budget-friendly pellet grill doesn't mean sacrificing Big Green Egg-level flavor. According to chef Sean Martin, "The most important hack to get BGE-level flavor is to use lump charcoal over briquettes." He explains, "The flavor [lump charcoal] produces has a smoky flavor profile that translates into your food versus briquettes." Lump charcoal also burns hot and fast, making it ideal for reverse-seared steaks or any number of pork chop recipes, even when using a low-and-slow pellet grill.
Martin is adamant that beginner smokers should never light their grills with lighter fluid. "Instead, use a charcoal chimney starter or wood block starters[.] It takes just as much time and you avoid getting any chemical smell or flavor into your grill or food," he advises. Learning how to use a charcoal chimney starter is simple, saves hassle, and preserves the taste of your meat. Plus, Martin reminds us that "Many pellet grill manufacturers offer [Wi-Fi] connected smokers and applications that allow you to monitor your cooking temperature from your smartphone, even if you are not at home, and adjust the settings." You can check on your grill as it heats up without worrying about adding more lighter fluid, letting the chimney starter do its job. Once you find the best affordable pellet grill for your smoking needs, you simply can't go wrong.