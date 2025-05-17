If you've ever walked through the meat aisle and noticed that a cut labeled "pork steak" is substantially cheaper by the pound than just about anything else around it, you might have been a bit confused. After all, they're larger and more marbled than chops and often include a flavorful bone, making them similar to a beef steak.

There are two main reasons why pork steaks are so cheap. First, it's fast and cheap to raise to pigs to their butcherable maturity. Unless you're trying to buy Jamón Ibérico, the best ham in the world, you're unlikely to ever pay a higher price for pork compared to any other meat. Second, pork steaks are cut from the pig's front shoulder, or Boston butt, which is a tough hunk of meat full of connective tissues and a thick bone. While Boston butt may be popular for long braises and one of the best cuts of pork to smoke, it still remains an exceptionally cheap cut of meat, so steaks sliced from it are comparably inexpensive.

Given that pork steaks can cost half as much per pound as pork chops, which themselves are rarely expensive, they're just about the best budget meat you could ask for. However, keep in mind that anything cut from a Boston butt needs a lot of preparation to become tender, juicy, and flavorful. If you treat a pork steak like a beef steak, you'll end up with a flavorless, tough slab that's almost impossible to enjoy.