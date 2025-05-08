The Reason Shoulder Is The Best Cut Of Meat For Pulled Pork

As a classic of any barbecue, pulled pork is possibly one of the most experimented-with recipes in American culture. However, no matter how you cut it, there's one part of the pig that's better than all the others when you want something tender, succulent, and packed with flavor. Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., tells us that pork shoulder will always reign supreme.

"It's best because of the make-up of the pork shoulder," says Wallace. "When cooked low and slow, the meat becomes tender and gelatinous in the best way. Fat equals flavor and in this case the fat content helps create a juicy, flavorful dish." Pork shoulder is absolutely packed with heat-soluble collagen that needs to reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit for many hours before it starts to melt into pure flavor. However, if prepared properly, that cheap piece of tough meat transforms into one of the best cuts of pork to smoke.

When allowed to come to 200 degrees Fahrenheit over 14-plus hours, the pork not only unlocks its own flavor potential, but also all the unrealized taste from your smoker. This combination of flavors achieves every goal for pulled pork — tenderness, juiciness, smoky flavor, and plenty of satisfying fat distributed evenly throughout your pan of pulled meat. While you could, in theory, achieve a similar result with a ham, hocks, trotters, or even belly, they do not benefit nearly as much, or in the same ways, from long smoke times.