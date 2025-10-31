10 Dishes That Will Go Untouched At A Potluck

Nobody wants to do the potluck walk of shame; the one where you're forced to reclaim your pristine crock of "chicken surprise" from a table that's been picked clean, later eating it at home — confused and alone — while mentally replaying the last 24 hours, wondering what went wrong. Not enough salt? Was it Ritz instead of Ruffles on top? Did freaking Susan shiv me by bringing that bucket of KFC? Bless your heart, but if you bring these dishes to a potluck, there's a reason nobody's going to touch 'em with a 10-foot pole.

Before you get your compostable sporks in a bunch, this isn't a dig at non-cooks, "fuelies" who eat for energy instead of pleasure, or other personal and cultural preferences — nor is it a pile-on involving Aunt Myrtle's famous Texas Trash dip with the canned refried beans which tastes way more delicious than it sounds. What might be one person's yuck could be another's yum. And yet, like CPR recertification, sometimes it's helpful, nay, essential, that we refresh ourselves on how to prevent others from choking on our OMG-what-even-is-that culinary inspirations.

We come to you in peace, with a mere guideline for the most universally successful shared eating experience possible. Break bread, gather together, and for the love of all things holy, save yourselves by leaving these potluck dishes for dead.