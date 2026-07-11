13 RX Bars, Ranked From Worst To Best

RX Bars are a favorite among granola bar fans and anyone looking for a boost of protein without a bunch of additives (you won't be returning these protein bars back to the grocery store). They are made with pure, simple ingredients and, as such, make a wonderful snack to fuel the rest of your day. The company's three varieties, including its classic recipes, Nut Butter & Oat, and High Protein lineup, also come in a wide range of flavors. While this leaves you with lots of options to enjoy, I was pretty curious how they all would measure up in a head-to-head comparison, so I tasted and ranked them all from worst to best.

FYI: When it came time to assign each RX Bar flavor a specific ranking, I focused on taste, texture, and mass appeal. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but all in good time, my protein bar-loving friend. Just know for now that none of them were awful — far from it, in fact — but certain recipes shone more than others. Let's find out how the cards fell, so you can stick to the true bangers moving forward.