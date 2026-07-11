13 RX Bars, Ranked From Worst To Best
RX Bars are a favorite among granola bar fans and anyone looking for a boost of protein without a bunch of additives (you won't be returning these protein bars back to the grocery store). They are made with pure, simple ingredients and, as such, make a wonderful snack to fuel the rest of your day. The company's three varieties, including its classic recipes, Nut Butter & Oat, and High Protein lineup, also come in a wide range of flavors. While this leaves you with lots of options to enjoy, I was pretty curious how they all would measure up in a head-to-head comparison, so I tasted and ranked them all from worst to best.
FYI: When it came time to assign each RX Bar flavor a specific ranking, I focused on taste, texture, and mass appeal. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but all in good time, my protein bar-loving friend. Just know for now that none of them were awful — far from it, in fact — but certain recipes shone more than others. Let's find out how the cards fell, so you can stick to the true bangers moving forward.
13. Blueberry
Coming in last place is RX Bar's Blueberry flavor. Here's the thing, though: It's not bad by any means. It just doesn't live up to all the spectacular flavors yet to come. Sorry, not sorry, Blueberry, you simply got outshone this time.
RX Bar Blueberry is one of the company's classic recipes (not a High-Protein or Nut Butter & Oat option). As such, it has a soft and chewy texture that warrants no complaints on my end. The flavor wasn't a letdown, either. Actually, it tasted way better than most blueberry-flavored foods. Even so, it was far from a favorite for me. I know there isn't anything artificial in the recipe, just three egg whites, six almonds, four cashews, two dates, and natural flavors — it says so boldly on the front of the packaging. Still, I couldn't shake the idea that it had a somewhat of a synthetic aftertaste. Oh, well.
If you call yourself a super fan of blueberry-flavored products in general, by all means, don't avoid this RX Bar flavor. However, I found it lacked the mass appeal to be a true crowd-pleaser. No worries, because it only gets tastier from here on.
12. Vanilla Almond
The 12th-place spot in my ranking goes to RX Bar's Vanilla Almond flavor. Another classic recipe, it boasts a soft and chewy consistency that anyone could get behind. It also had a good amount of almond chunks mixed throughout, so I got a pleasing amount of crunch, and textural variation is always a plus. Even so, it didn't have what it takes to compete with the options yet to come when the nuance of the flavors used was considered.
As noted, there were plenty of almonds in the Vanilla Almond bar, so the nutty taste was not lacking (did you know the U.S. produces the most almonds in the world?). Unfortunately, though, the vanilla element was extremely subtle. So, if you happened to come for the vanilla, it would let you down. It's far from a bad recipe, but the balance was lacking. Fortunately, with a couple of minor exceptions, that isn't something you'll find me saying about the majority of recipes that ranked higher. Moving on.
11. High Protein Vanilla Peanut Butter
As someone who isn't particularly drawn to vanilla-flavored products, RX Bar's High Protein Vanilla Peanut Butter ranked higher than I anticipated. Even so, it was still outperformed regarding mass appeal, texture, and the overall balance of flavors when it came down to the company's entire lineup.
RX Bar's High Protein Vanilla Peanut Butter may have had a boost in the nutrition department, but unfortunately, it led to a decline in texture. As opposed to the classic recipes we've discussed thus far, which were chewy and soft, it had a much drier consistency that left me craving a sip of water after each bite. If you want to prioritize protein intake, it isn't a bad choice (or you could go for these high-protein Aldi picks under $10). I could tell the peanut butter was premium quality. It certainly tasted way better than a lot of unhealthy peanut butters you might want to avoid.
Although subtle, the vanilla backed up the peanut butter nicely, as well, and there wasn't anything artificial about it. Still, it was still a touch too sweet for my preferences, and the balance tasted somewhat off. The aftertaste, which lingered, wasn't anything to write home about, either. As a result, the High Protein Vanilla Peanut Butter flavor fell behind a bit regarding its potential for mass appeal.
10. High Protein Strawberry Peanut Butter
Next up is RX Bar's Strawberry Peanut Butter flavor. Another option that gives you more nutrition — 18 grams of protein compared to the classic recipes' 10 to 12 — it certainly provides a lot of bang for your buck. Even so, it was disappointingly dry. The taste and mass appeal managed to earn it a higher ranking than everything that scored lower, but it's still far from the best of the bunch.
What I liked most about RX Bar's Strawberry Peanut Butter flavor was that the strawberry had a deliciously fresh aroma. Before I even had a bite, the smell of berries drew me in. Thankfully, when I got a taste, the flavor accurately represented what my nose detected. The peanut butter element was also yummy, and I could tell the quality was top-notch. It reminded me of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and that's always a good thing in my book. It makes a wonderful reprieve when a fruity pick is in order. All things considered, it makes a solid choice. That doesn't mean we can't do better, though.
9. Peanut Butter
I love peanut butter, so I was excited to give RX Bar's straight-up Peanut Butter flavor a go. Fortunately, it didn't let me down. While it didn't quite make it to the top half of my ranking, I wouldn't hesitate to pick up another box, so don't let its 9th-place position fool you. It's tasty for sure.
Just like the options containing peanut butter we've already discussed, this recipe oozed premium quality flavor. Even so, it was somewhat simple, and I didn't get quite enough of the namesake ingredient. That's okay, though, because the texture was spot-on. It was soft and chewy, just like a stellar protein bar should be, but also had the benefit of crunchy nuts scattered throughout. For the classic recipe options, it also boasted slightly more protein; 12 grams instead of some of the others, which only featured 10. Nicely done, RX Bar. Still, if you want even more flavor, look at the picks yet to come, and you'll be glad you did.
8. Strawberry
RX Bar's classic Strawberry flavor is miles ahead of the High Protein Strawberry Peanut Butter bar, back in 10th place, specifically when it came to texture. It also blows the classic Blueberry option out of the water regarding flavor. Translation: My ranking is taking a turn for the better, so you can go ahead and get excited.
There were two things that truly stood out to me while tasting RX Bar's Strawberry flavor. For starters, the strawberry presented me with a lovely fresh aroma and taste. There was just the right amount of it, too. It was front and center, but didn't take over. The other thing I really enjoyed was the texture. It was soft and chewy — just like the brand's other classic options — and it also had some crunch thanks to the almonds and cashew chunks featured in the recipe. All around, it put up a good showing.
The main reason RX Bar's Strawberry recipe didn't rank higher is that it was a touch too sweet for my liking. It also lacked some of the complexity that the higher-ranking picks provided. It's still a flavor worthy of some attention, though, and I will happily enjoy the rest of my box in the days to come.
7. Nut Butter & Oat Blueberry Cashew Butter
Smack dab in the middle of my ranking is RX Bar's Nut Butter & Oat Blueberry Cashew Butter recipe. As you can see, it far surpassed the company's classic Blueberry flavor (way back in last place). So, if blueberry is your thing, it makes a superior choice. That aside, it also excelled in other ways, hence its firm middle-of-the-road position in my ranking.
The Nut Butter & Oat Blueberry Cashew Butter bar nailed it in the texture department. Not only was it soft and chewy, but it also had a decent amount of crunch thanks to the presence of both almonds and cashews. You can forget about the nut butter not standing up to heat, too, because I took my bar on a hike in 90-degrees Fahrenheit weather and it wasn't fazed in the slightest. In addition, the recipe features oats and pumpkin seeds, which give it even more yummy bite. The flavor was also delicious. The blueberry tasted fresh, and there was a touch of honey shining through in a delightful way.
After all those nice things I said about RX Bar's Nut Butter & Oat Blueberry Cashew Butter, you're probably wondering why it didn't rank higher. Don't take that as a slight, though. Instead, it is a testament to how much tastier the protein bars that made it to the top half of my list truly are.
6. Chocolate Sea Salt
Finally, it's time for a chocolate recipe to make an appearance on my list — hooray — and I couldn't be more pleased to tell you that it's none other than RX Bar's Chocolate Sea Salt flavor. It may sound somewhat simple compared to the company's more elaborate flavors, but sometimes less is more, and it is a perfect example of why.
The Chocolate Sea Salt bar features a pleasing amount of almonds and cashews, giving it a good amount of crunch. It also provides the same soft and chewy consistency found in the brand's other classic recipes, so textural variation is not an issue. Of course, then there are the two namesake ingredients: Chocolate and sea salt. The former is the most prominent element, and the sea salt does an excellent job making it pop. There are plenty of large chunks of chocolate throughout, as well, so every once and awhile you get a good mouthful of it. Yum.
All in all, the Chocolate Sea Salt bar is a top contender. Even so, the options that landed a top-five spot are where things really heat up flavor-wise. So, hold onto your britches, because things are about to get mouth-wateringly delicious.
5. High Protein Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter
The final High Protein recipe in RX Bar's lineup to grace this list is the Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter flavor — and it beats the other ones in the category by a long shot. Made with the two namesake ingredients (obviously), agave nectar, vanilla beans, pea protein, and natural flavors, it's yummy enough to make me forgo all the other high-protein options we touched on in the lower part of my ranking.
When I first peeled back the wrapper on my High Protein Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter bar, I was dazzled by the large swirls of chocolate visible on the exterior. After biting into it, I can tell you they didn't come to play, either. Deliciously sweet and chocolate-y, they complemented the rich peanut butter element like no other. Seriously, it was incredibly yummy and well-balanced. Talk about mass appeal, too.
While there are several grab-and-go high-protein breakfast options to choose from, like Greek yogurt, I'd say this recipe beats them all. It's undeniably convenient, boasts 19 grams of protein, and it tastes divine. The only issue I could find with it is that it lacks the soft, chewy texture found in the classic recipes. In fact, it is on the dryer side of things. Still, if you want to maximize your protein intake, it is my top pick.
4. Nut Butter & Oat Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter
After a single bite of RX Bar's Nut Butter & Oat Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter flavor, I thought, oh wow, this recipe will definitely go far in my ranking. Honestly, it instantly reminded me of the old-school Nature Valley Bars — you know, the ones in the green and yellow packaging? — and I was there for it.
The flavors in RX Bar's Nut Butter & Oat Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter recipe were expertly balanced. With each nibble, I detected every single one of the namesake ingredients. They all provided a premium quality flavor as well. In addition, the texture was exceptional. Packed full of crunchy nuts, yet soft and chewy on the backend, it left little to be desired.
As a whole, the Nut Butter & Oat Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter bar also had mass appeal for days, so yeah. It makes a solid choice by any standards. Even so, I couldn't bring myself to rank it higher than fourth place. The main reason for this is that the flavors that did clench a spot in the coveted top-three feature chocolate, and it's hard to argue with the ingredient's beloved spot in many people's hearts. If chocolate isn't a main attractor for you, though, look no further because this recipe is one you'll come back to time and time again.
3. Coconut Chocolate
The first RX Bar flavor to breach the top three is Coconut Chocolate, and, oh man, was it tasty. In fact, it was more like a treat than a protein bar, and that's something that's challenging to accomplish in products such as this. Not only that, but it hit all of my ranking criteria, taste, texture, and mass appeal, square on the head.
From the smooth and chewy base to the crunchy almonds, cashews, and coconut, RX Bar's Coconut Chocolate recipe delivered a textural wonderland. I got a little bit of every element in each bite as well, so each nibble was as tasty as the last. I also loved the larger chunks of chocolate scattered throughout, for both textural and flavor reasons. Then there was the coconut. A touch sweet, fresh, and bursting with realness, it transported me to a tropical location in my mind, and I didn't want to come back. Seriously, coconut-lover's should watch out.
I struggled with where to rank the Coconut Chocolate flavor, but I always knew it would be a prime contender for the top 3. The only reason it didn't score higher is that the next two had me jumping for joy.
2. Nut Butter & Oat Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter
Coming in hot in second place is RX Bar's Nut Butter & Oat Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter recipe, and let me tell you: I almost gave it first place. That's how delectable it was. Even so, it wound up getting beaten in the end. Make no mistake, though; it was a photo-finish, and it's got tons of mass appeal.
The use of dark chocolate is what ensured the Nut Butter & Oat Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter bar soared to the top of my ranking. It was rich, smooth, and premium. However, I'm not going to lie: I wish there were more actual chunks of it. Regardless, paired with the touch of honey and premium peanut butter taste found in the recipe, it was deliciously sweet without taking it too far.
The Nut Butter & Oat Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter bar didn't skip a beat when it came to texture, either. It contains peanuts, pumpkin seeds, rice, and oats, all of which add to a yummy crunchiness with every bite. The part that's holding them all together was chewy and soft, as well. Full marks all around, RX Bars. I more than approve.
1. Peanut Butter Chocolate
After tasting the complete lineup of RX Bar flavors, the obvious first-place winner just had to be the Peanut Butter Chocolate recipe. Perfectly balanced, deliciously complex yet still simple enough to appeal to anyone, and with a texture to die for, it crushed the competition.
Biting into my Peanut Butter Chocolate bar for the first time was the stuff dreams were made of. A bit hyperbolic, I know, but still. It had enough chocolate to smooth out the already soft and chewy texture even more while still adding all the yummy goodness a girl like me could want. The premium peanut flavor that backed it up was also remarkable, and, of course, added a fantastic amount of crunch as well. Plus, there was a touch of sea salt on the backend that brought the whole thing together.
They say peanut butter and chocolate are the perfect combo, and if this RX Bar recipe isn't proof of that, I don't know what is. It had me saying yum with every nibble. Out loud, I might add. So, do yourself a favor and make this the very next flavor you purchase. It doesn't get any better.
Methodology
Considering there wasn't a complete dud anywhere to be found in RX Bar's lineup of flavors, I had to rank them based on specific criteria. I decided to focus on taste, texture, and mass appeal as the determining factors.
The flavors that made it to the top of my list were not only soft and chewy, but also had a bit of crunch. Additionally, they boasted a flavor just about anyone could endorse. So, while none of the options are bad picks, I still recommend sticking to the ones that earned eighth place or higher. They are the best of the best.