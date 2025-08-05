The Country That Produces More Almonds Than The Rest Of The World

There are many delightful snacks to munch on by the handful, but few top almonds. Filling, nutritious, and tasty — especially with a bit of seasoning — it's no wonder they're among the most widespread nuts. And while scooping up another handful, you may wonder where most of these edible seeds are produced.

When it comes to climate, almond trees are particular, favoring Mediterranean-like conditions at a specific latitude. First harvested in the Middle East, they remain common around the Mediterranean Sea, where the trees originally grew before cultivation. Yet today, it's the United States that leads global production, far outshining other countries. In fact, according to the World Population Review, the U.S. produced over 1.8 million tons in 2022 — more than five times the output of the runner-up, Australia.

Nearly all of that production occurs in California, meaning the one state accounts for the majority of the world's almond supply. So next time you're biting into the nut — or sipping almond milk instead of oat — think of the Golden State.