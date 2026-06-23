9 Store-Bought Peanut Butters You Should Avoid

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are beloved. No arguments there. However, the brand's Creamy Peanut Butter isn't something to be sought out. When you are enjoying candy, like the company's most well-known product, you expect plenty of sugar and all kinds of other stuff in the mix. With peanut butter, though, it's all completely unnecessary. Not a single bit of sugar is needed to make yummy peanut butter that, well, actually tastes like peanuts. Unfortunately, Reese's didn't get the memo on this.

Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter's ingredients list features the necessary ingredients, peanuts and salt. However, the brand's recipe also includes sugar, molasses, monoglycerides, and a collection of unnecessary oils. At least peanuts are first in line, but sugar is the second ingredient, and molasses makes an appearance as well. That's two unnecessary sweeteners, and they add up to 3 grams of total sugar per 2-tablespoon serving. In addition, 2.5 grams of saturated fat also get lumped in.

As for the oils in Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter, you find hydrogenated vegetable oil and peanut oil. While hydrogenated oil is used to help make products shelf-stable and enhance flavor and texture, that doesn't mean they are ideal for consumption. The trans fat in them can raise your low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (commonly known as LDL or "bad cholesterol") levels and lead to an increased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and stroke.