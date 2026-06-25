15 High-Protein Aldi Products Under $10
People today are concerned about how much protein they're consuming, and are doing what they can to get their protein-maxxing. A diet rich in protein has been shown to support and maintain muscle development, make you feel more satisfied after a meal, aid in regulating your metabolism, and it can even help you recover more quickly from a physical injury.
Meat has the highest concentrations of protein, but I probably didn't need to tell you that. There are also some plant-based alternatives, like tofu and seitan (isolated gluten), that can provide you with protein. It's possible to cook your own high-protein meals and snacks, but that can be a lot of hassle to prepare and even a bigger inconvenience to do all the math required to figure out the combined nutritional value of all the ingredients you used. Sometimes, it's easier to get a pre-made food or beverage that has everything clearly printed on the label. Fortunately, Aldi sells many products that can help you achieve your daily protein intake goals without breaking the bank. All of the options below are under $10 and include over 15 grams of protein per serving. Please note that pricing and availability may depend on location.
This protein-filled bowl feels like sit-down breakfast
This hearty breakfast bowl comes in a single-serving package that provides 24 grams of protein. It includes potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, bacon pieces, and cheddar cheese, and only requires three minutes in the microwave, making this a quick, high-protein breakfast option that feels like a proper meal.
You can find the Breakfast Best Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl at Aldi for $2.05.
Aldi's meaty Italian favorite packs in the protein
This frozen lasagna features a rich, tomato-based meat sauce layered between sheets of pasta and topped with mozzarella cheese — and it's enough to feed a family of four. It includes 16 grams of protein per serving, but you might get a few grams more with a dollop of ricotta and some parmesan cheese grated on top.
Bremer Family-Size Lasagna with Meat Sauce is available at Aldi for $6.59.
This Tex-Mex burrito bowl will spice up your lunch or dinner
This burrito bowl packs in 24 grams of protein per serving, which is one bowl of this Tex-Mex-inspired entree. In addition to chicken breast, this bowl also includes black beans, corn, salsa, and two types of cheese on a bed of white and brown rice. Hot sauce is optional but highly recommended.
Cedarlane Chicken Breast Burrito Bowls are available at Aldi for $4.99.
A plant-based option full of punchy Southwest flavors
If you're looking for a plant-based burrito bowl that provides you with as much protein as many of the items on this list containing meat and dairy, then Aldi has you covered. This Earth Grown Southwest-inspired burrito bowl features rice, black beans, and corn, and gets some smoky heat from the inclusion of chipotle pepper. It also includes 18 grams of protein per bowl.
Earth Grown Plant-Based Southwest Burrito Bowls are available at Aldi for $3.29.
A South American superfood gives this bowl some extra protein
Quinoa may look like a grain, but it's actually a seed and contains protein along with a bunch of other vitamins and minerals. Aldi's quinoa bowl packs in more protein with chicken and black beans. This bowl also features brown rice, sweet potatoes, and smoky chipotle. Altogether, you get a whopping 37 grams of protein in each bowl.
You can find Whole and Simple Southwestern Style Chicken Quinoa Bowls at Aldi for $4.25.
This pizzeria favorite is cheesier than the packaging lets on
You don't need meat in an Italian classic in order to get your protein. While the label reads that this flavorsome dough pocket includes four cheeses — mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, and Romano (the same cheese Olive Garden uses) — there's also a bit of Parmesan in there, too. Each calzone includes 25 grams of protein.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Four Cheese Calzone is available at Aldi for $2.65
Get your next grab-and-go lunch from Aldi with this wrap
If you never thought about grabbing something to eat from Aldi during your lunch break, then let me introduce you to the grocer's Italian wrap. You'll get 28 grams of protein with each serving while enjoying a combination of salami, pepperoni, spicy ham, and provolone cheese, all smothered in Italian dressing and wrapped inside a whole wheat tortilla that you can eat right away.
The Park Street Deli Style Italian-Style Wrap is available at Aldi for $4.39
Feel elevated with this chocolatey protein shake
Aldi actually has a pretty wide selection of protein shakes and even sells big tubs of protein powder. But we love this ready-to-drink, chocolate-flavored shake for the 30 grams of protein you get in each serving. As an added bonus, each shake only contains one gram of sugar, making it a good choice for those watching their glucose levels.
You can find 4-packs of Elevation High Performance Protein Shake in chocolate at Aldi for $6.99.
You'll be surprised at how much protein these crunchy little snacks have
These keto-friendly snacks are great when you are craving something crunchy, cheesy, and just a little spicy. Each 2.1-ounce bag also provides you with 42 grams of protein, which is more than what you'd get from a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Even if you can restrain yourself enough to only eat half a bag of these, you're still getting over 20 grams of protein.
Elevation Jalapeño Cheddar Protein Puffs are available at Aldi for $3.29.
Girl Scout cookie flavor in a high-protein snack bar
If you love Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies, these high-protein snack bars may be for you. Each bar contains 20 grams of protein per serving along with five grams of fiber. They're also suitable for vegans. If the chocolate and mint combo just isn't your thing, Aldi also offers a chocolate and peanut butter version.
Elevation Chocolate Mint High Protein Bars are available at Aldi for $7.15 for a 6-count package.
Enjoy a protein-rich bowl of ramen that just happens to be meatless
Each cup of these instant ramen noodles includes 20 grams of protein and provides you with a rich, beefy flavor without any meat. All you need to enjoy this plant-based, protein-packed meal is some hot water. If you want, you can add an egg (the gold standard for protein) to it for even more.
Chef's Cupboard Beef Flavored Ramen is available at Aldi for $1.65
Chobani's tropical drink works for when you're too busy to take out the blender
A yogurt-based smoothie can be a great way to get some protein into your diet, but they can be a bit involved to make, especially if you're in a rush. Luckily, Chobani makes a ready-to-drink pineapple and mango yogurt drink with 20 grams of protein. It's also made with sugar substitutes, like monkfruit and stevia, and includes Vitamin B12.
Chobani 20G Protein Mango Pineapple Yogurt Drink is available at Aldi for $2.77
Bremer makes a hearty stew that'll give you enough for leftovers
If you're looking for a high-protein, one-pan meal that is hearty, comforting, and makes enough for leftovers the next day, then Aldi's homestyle beef skillet is something you should have in your freezer. Each bag makes two servings, and each serving gives you 20 grams of protein. This skillet entree features chunks of beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions plus a medley of herbs and spices, though you can really transform your beef stew with a squirt of ketchup.
You can purchase a bag of Bremer Homestyle Beef Skillet at Aldi for $5.49
This cheeseburger pizza doesn't skimp on the protein
Who says you can't get a good dose of protein from pizza? Mama Cozzi sure doesn't. This Aldi brand's bacon cheeseburger pizza provides 17 grams of protein per serving, which is about a third of this frozen pie. But with its savory ground beef, bacon, and cheddar toppings, you might eat a little more than that and get some more protein while you're at it.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Thin Crust Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza is available at Aldi for $4.99
Add some extra protein to any meal with this pre-cooked freezer staple
These pre-cooked strips of grilled chicken are a perfect Aldi item to stash in your freezer. Each serving includes 17 grams of protein and can turn a low-protein salad or pasta into something that meets whatever nutritional goals you set for yourself. Add it to any of the other items on this list for an even greater protein boost — although we prefer putting egg white powder in a smoothie over chicken.
Kirkwood Grilled Chicken Breast Strips are available at Aldi for $8.25