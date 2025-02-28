6 Quick Sources Of Protein For A Grab-And-Go Breakfast If Eggs Are Too Expensive

The benefits of eating a protein-packed meal for breakfast are no secret. Long-term feelings of fullness, kick-starting your metabolism after not eating for 10 or more hours, and gaining the energy you need for a full day are major reasons eggs have been a go-to breakfast staple. However, the rising costs of eggs in some areas leave many folks wondering how they can get their protein fix without spending too much.

Vegan egg substitutes, like Simply Eggless and Just Egg plant-based eggs, are probably the closest replacement you can find, with 5 grams of protein per serving to an egg's 6 grams. But they're not always available at major retailers in rural areas and are often even more expensive than real eggs. Rather than look for an egg substitute, it may be time to look for a protein substitute. While eggs are quick, easy, and can be prepared in numerous ways to suit your palate, you can still have a protein-packed breakfast without them.

And when it comes to affordability, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives that offer the same amount of protein per serving as eggs. Some even offer more. Options like certain dairy products, bacon, sausages, and even overnight oats may not be as traditional as eggs, they're just as protein packed and delicious. And, with a little creativity, you can prepare them to be just as portable for a grab-and-go breakfast!