Why This Costco Protein Item Is Frequently Returned

When making a Costco run and browsing the store's veritable treasure trove of bulk goodies, you'll find some ridiculously expensive Costco groceries (some worth the premium price and others not), some must-have bargains under $5, and lots of products that fall somewhere in between. Whichever end of the spectrum your favorites land on, we definitely love our Costco finds. But not everything from the big-box warehouse store is worth taking home — which is why some products end up getting returned ... like, a lot. One such product is the chain's Kirkland Signature Protein Bars, which are among Costco foods shoppers return the most.

While, generally speaking, opting for Kirkland Signature products — Costco's private label brand — is one of the best Costco food shopping tips, many shoppers have found the protein bars to be an exception. Complaints about the bars range from inconsistency in quality and taste from one batch to another to hard-as-a-brick textures, tasting artificial and overly sugary, leaving a chemical aftertaste, and being just downright inedible. Some users have pointed a finger at apparent recipe changes that resulted in reduced size and diminished quality, turning former fans of the products into now-disgruntled patrons who have boxes of untouched bars sitting on their pantry shelves. One creative buyer on the Costco product page suggested letting kids use the inedible bars as toys or to hang them outside for birds.

The more practical thing to do, of course, is return the products, which countless patrons have done. The complaints span years, though, which begs a question some critical customers have voiced: Why is Costco selling a product that has prompted so many complaints and returns? The chain is usually very selective about the goods it sells under the Kirkland Signature label.