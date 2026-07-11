10 Chain Sandwiches Over $10

Many people visit chain restaurants for the reliability of their food, service, and prices. No matter where you are in the country, you can almost guarantee you'll pay a similar price for the same item and service you've come to expect from your favorite multi-location eatery. Some have built their entire brand identity around offering affordable eats, while others charge a little more for what they claim is a higher-quality experience. Nevertheless, most diners have certain expectations about what they should pay at one of these establishments, especially for sandwiches.

Many chains, especially fast-food restaurants, are known for offering more budget-friendly meals than their independent competitors. Some of this comes down to large companies' purchasing power, which enables them to negotiate lower prices for ingredients. However, not every chain restaurant's sandwiches can compete on price, and some may even cost more than what you'd pay at your local mom-and-pop joint. Below are several sandwiches from chain restaurants that cost more than $10. This list includes regular menu items, since you can always rack up a hefty price tag by requesting six burger patties on your Big Mac. Also keep in mind that prices may vary by location, so consider yourself lucky if you're able to find any of these items for less than $10.