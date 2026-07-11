10 Chain Sandwiches Over $10
Many people visit chain restaurants for the reliability of their food, service, and prices. No matter where you are in the country, you can almost guarantee you'll pay a similar price for the same item and service you've come to expect from your favorite multi-location eatery. Some have built their entire brand identity around offering affordable eats, while others charge a little more for what they claim is a higher-quality experience. Nevertheless, most diners have certain expectations about what they should pay at one of these establishments, especially for sandwiches.
Many chains, especially fast-food restaurants, are known for offering more budget-friendly meals than their independent competitors. Some of this comes down to large companies' purchasing power, which enables them to negotiate lower prices for ingredients. However, not every chain restaurant's sandwiches can compete on price, and some may even cost more than what you'd pay at your local mom-and-pop joint. Below are several sandwiches from chain restaurants that cost more than $10. This list includes regular menu items, since you can always rack up a hefty price tag by requesting six burger patties on your Big Mac. Also keep in mind that prices may vary by location, so consider yourself lucky if you're able to find any of these items for less than $10.
The Club Supreme at Jersey Mike's
Many of Jersey Mike's regular-sized sandwiches cost more than $10, but the Club Supreme stands out with three types of meat representing three different animals: roast beef, turkey, and bacon. It also includes Swiss cheese and can be customized with complimentary veggies and condiments.
The Club Supreme is available at Jersey Mike's for $11.35.
Jimmy John's Ultimate Italian
Jimmy John's has a wide selection of sandwiches, but perhaps none are as impressive as the Ultimate Italian, featuring capocollo, salami, ham, bacon, provolone, and parmesan cheese on an 8-inch French roll. You can also opt for a Giant sandwich that's twice as big for less than twice the price.
The Ultimate Italian is available at Jimmy John's for $10.98.
Culver's Bacon Deluxe
Culver's is a Wisconsin-based chain famous for its burgers featuring generously buttered and toasted buns. You can get a deluxe version of its signature burger with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, and bacon. It comes with mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, but you can customize your burger however you like.
Culver's Bacon Deluxe is available at Culver's for $10.99.
The Bacon King at Burger King
You can surpass the $10 mark by upgrading a classic item, like the Whopper (which doesn't even come with cheese), with multiple patties and plenty of extras. Or you can just order the Bacon King, which includes two quarter-pound beef patties, two slices of cheese, bacon, ketchup, and mayonnaise.
The Bacon King is available at Burger King for $10.70.
Footlong 5 Meat Italian at Subway
While Subway is one of several fast food chains with a value menu, if you stray from its Deli Heroes section, your sandwich can be significantly pricier. Take the meaty Italian sub, for instance, which includes pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, and your choice of cheese. The 6-inch version costs $7.99, but for around $5 more, you can get a footlong. The best part is that you can load up your order with practically every veggie and condiment on the menu at no extra charge.
The Footlong 5 Meat Italian is available at Subway for $13.29.
Half Pound Cheesesteak from Arby's
Arby's may be known for its roast beef sandwiches, but it also has a delicious cheesesteak sandwich featuring a half-pound of beef, caramelized onions, and cheese for well over $10. It's only made better with a drizzle of Arby's signature Horsey Sauce.
You can get a Half Pound Cheesesteak at Arby's for $13.89.
Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys
Five Guys is more expensive than many other chains, with even a plain burger costing more than $10. But the biggest and most expensive thing on the menu is its Bacon Cheeseburger, which features two all-beef patties, cheese, and applewood-smoked bacon. You can customize your burger with as many toppings as you'd like.
You can order Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys for $13.99.
The Shack Stack at Shake Shack
The Shack Stack is one of Shake Shack's top-ranking burgers and features a quarter-pound beef patty with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, and tangy ShackSauce. But what takes it over the top is the inclusion of fungi in the form of the chain's 'Shroom Burger: a breaded, fried portobello mushroom stuffed with Muenster and cheddar cheeses.
The Shack Stack is available at Shake Shack for $12.49.
Vegi-Fi Burger at BurgerFi
There are still many diners who eat meat and believe that if they're going to pay a lot of money for food, it had better include some animal protein. Don't show those people this menu item from BurgerFi. Its Vegi-Fi Burger features a plant-based patty made from quinoa and other vegetables, and it's more expensive than some of the more carnivorous options on this list.
You can get the Vegi-Fi Burger for $11.99 at BurgerFi.
The Triple El Diablo from Carl's Jr
Almost all of Carl's Jr.'s locations are west of the Mississippi River, with most stores on the West Coast. The burger chain has several pricey options, but one of the most expensive items on its menu is also the spiciest and features a popular Tex-Mex appetizer. The Triple El Diablo features three burger patties, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, a spicy ranch sauce, and tasty jalapeño poppers.
The Triple El Diablo is available at Carl's Jr. for $15.99.