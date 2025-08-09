For The Best Jalapeño Poppers, Skip The Oven
If you're a fan of making jalapeño poppers at home, skip the oven next time you're craving the snack and head for the air fryer instead. According to Dr. Bryan Quoc Le, founder and principal consultant at Mendocino Food Consulting, that's the best way to get the yummiest results in your own kitchen.
"The air fryer has a mechanism that circulates hot air rapidly, which then cooks jalapeño poppers evenly [and] creates a crisp outer layer," Le told Food Republic. "In contrast, the oven uses concentrated non-circulating radiant heat which ... can lead to uneven results — often drying out the filling or failing to fully crisp the exterior."
This cooking method is also much faster, getting the snack in your hands (and tummy) sooner. It can also help prevent the filling from leaking, as overbaking poppers in an oven can cause the jalapeños to become soft and less stable. The quick crisping of an air fryer, on the other hand, creates a more ideal exterior texture that better maintains the popper's structure. After all, no one wants the delicious filling leaking out of their crispy Philly cheesesteak jalapeño poppers when dinner arrives.
Tips for air frying jalapeño poppers
The filling for jalapeño poppers is generally made from a dairy base, typically cream cheese, though Neufchâtel is a common alternative. Other cheeses may be included as well, such as in these sausage and ricotta jalapeño poppers. The poppers are also frequently wrapped in bacon, though some prefer to incorporate chopped bacon into the filling instead. Whichever route you take, Dr. Bryan Quoc Le offers some tips for achieving a well-executed filling that is "creamy and intact" and stays where it belongs: inside the pepper.
"Chilling the stuffed poppers before cooking helps prevent the cheese from spilling out," he shared. Placing the poppers in the fridge or freezer for at least an hour, or even overnight, allows the creamy filling to chill and solidify, keeping it from bubbling too soon and spilling over while the jalapeño shell crisps up in the fryer. A rest in the refrigerator also amplifies the flavor, giving the components time to integrate. "Do a brief cook at high heat to seal the exterior while keeping the interior soft," Le advised, adding that you should also avoid cooking from a cold air fryer, as preheating the appliance before placing the poppers inside helps "ensure even cooking from the start."
If the idea of a popper is appealing but you're worried about the heat, alternatives like pepperoncini are the less spicy swap for perfect jalapeño poppers. The same cooking tips apply for achieving a crispy skin and creamy, intact filling — and the air fryer is still your best bet for optimal results.