For The Best Jalapeño Poppers, Skip The Oven

If you're a fan of making jalapeño poppers at home, skip the oven next time you're craving the snack and head for the air fryer instead. According to Dr. Bryan Quoc Le, founder and principal consultant at Mendocino Food Consulting, that's the best way to get the yummiest results in your own kitchen.

"The air fryer has a mechanism that circulates hot air rapidly, which then cooks jalapeño poppers evenly [and] creates a crisp outer layer," Le told Food Republic. "In contrast, the oven uses concentrated non-circulating radiant heat which ... can lead to uneven results — often drying out the filling or failing to fully crisp the exterior."

This cooking method is also much faster, getting the snack in your hands (and tummy) sooner. It can also help prevent the filling from leaking, as overbaking poppers in an oven can cause the jalapeños to become soft and less stable. The quick crisping of an air fryer, on the other hand, creates a more ideal exterior texture that better maintains the popper's structure. After all, no one wants the delicious filling leaking out of their crispy Philly cheesesteak jalapeño poppers when dinner arrives.