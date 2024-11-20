How Ina Garten Easily Brightens A BLT Sandwich
On paper, a BLT sandwich sounds perfect as-is, but in actuality, the taste often falls flat. How could crispy bacon, verdant lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and plenty of mayo result in a lackluster sandwich? When you look at Ina Garten's take on the classic, the antidote to a one-dimensional BLT is clear: acid, specifically lemon juice. The tartness provides an important balance to the creamy mayo and fatty bacon. It also wakes tomatoes right up, especially if they taste a bit dull because they are out of season. Lemon juice is particularly great in Garten's recipe, as it also includes rich avocado.
To make this sandwich just like Garten does, toss slices of avocado with lemon juice before layering them into the sandwich. If you prefer to leave out the avocado, just spritz your greens with lemon juice first, or sprinkle a few drops over your sliced tomatoes. If you do not have fresh citrus on hand, a splash of your favorite vinegar also does the trick — red wine, white wine, Champagne, and sherry vinegars all work here, as does balsamic if you want a sweeter touch.
To avoid a soggy sandwich, add the acid directly to the vegetables while they are still on your cutting board, and do so sparingly. That way, you get just enough tartness without accidentally soaking the bread. In that same vein, soft bread might be ruining your BLT, so definitely toast it before you start.
More ways to brighten a BLT sandwich
Another important technique to make sure your BLT tastes vibrant is to season it properly and generously. Salt wakes up flavors, and the sodium present in the bacon is not quite sufficient to compensate for unseasoned vegetables. When you toss the greens with your acidic ingredient, add a pinch of salt and a few cranks of black pepper for good measure. For even more lift, mix in some peppery arugula or spicy baby mustard greens to jazz up the mild lettuce.
The same seasoning rule goes for those tomatoes, too. Salting sliced tomatoes a few minutes ahead of time draws out a little bit of the moisture, so that sweet and savory tomato taste becomes even deeper. This step also helps make sure your sandwich is moist enough, but not too soggy.
As for the other elements, opt for squishy sourdough to bring some delicious tanginess to the party — just make sure the loaf is not too crusty to bite through easily. You can also easily upgrade store-bought mayo to give it a little extra zip. Add lemon or lime zest, grate in a clove of raw garlic, or stir in a spoonful of Giada De Laurentiis' favorite Calabrian chili paste for a spicy flavor boost. Or, add a big squirt of Dijon mustard. Just don't tell the BLT purists!