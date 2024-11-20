How Ina Garten Easily Brightens A BLT Sandwich

On paper, a BLT sandwich sounds perfect as-is, but in actuality, the taste often falls flat. How could crispy bacon, verdant lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and plenty of mayo result in a lackluster sandwich? When you look at Ina Garten's take on the classic, the antidote to a one-dimensional BLT is clear: acid, specifically lemon juice. The tartness provides an important balance to the creamy mayo and fatty bacon. It also wakes tomatoes right up, especially if they taste a bit dull because they are out of season. Lemon juice is particularly great in Garten's recipe, as it also includes rich avocado.

To make this sandwich just like Garten does, toss slices of avocado with lemon juice before layering them into the sandwich. If you prefer to leave out the avocado, just spritz your greens with lemon juice first, or sprinkle a few drops over your sliced tomatoes. If you do not have fresh citrus on hand, a splash of your favorite vinegar also does the trick — red wine, white wine, Champagne, and sherry vinegars all work here, as does balsamic if you want a sweeter touch.

To avoid a soggy sandwich, add the acid directly to the vegetables while they are still on your cutting board, and do so sparingly. That way, you get just enough tartness without accidentally soaking the bread. In that same vein, soft bread might be ruining your BLT, so definitely toast it before you start.