The Restaurant Chain Reddit Claims Has Better Deals Than Fast Food Spots

It's not your imagination; fast food prices have spiked in the last few years, and despite efforts from chains to mitigate the rising costs (like McDonald's combo meal price drop), many hungry customers now consider it a luxury to stop at the drive-thru window. However, this shift away from fast food has opened the door for sit-down restaurants to pick up some business, and burger chain Red Robin has gained some attention from Reddit for its $9.99 deal.

"No point getting fast food when you can get a deal like this," the OP for a thread on the r/FastFood subreddit said, including a screenshot of Red Robin's Big Yummm burger deal. The meal combo features a Red's Double Tavern Burger, plus a Bottomless Side, and a Bottomless Beverage (too bad you can't swap in one of its fresh chicken sandwiches). Red Robin habitually rolls out such deals and discounts, like its earlier Bottomless Burger Pass promotion. One commenter broke down the prices for popular fast food chain burger combos, all of which are more expensive than the Red Robin meal, saying it's probably a "better deal and better quality food."

Another person opined that casual dining has become more appealing than fast food based on value. A third commenter remarked on the Red Robin menu more generally, writing, "A reasonably sized burger with which I can enjoy an unreasonable amount of steak fries...for a reasonable price." They finished by calling this their go-to meal when dining at Red Robin.