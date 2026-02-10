For The Tastiest Broccoli, Use LongHorn Steakhouse's Method

LongHorn Steakhouse is a great option when you want fresh, never frozen steak or some sumptuous, made-from-scratch mac and cheese. But did you know the popular steakhouse also has broccoli dialed in? The chain's Fresh Steamed Broccoli, offered as both a side dish with entrees and as an à la carte item, is a very popular choice among diners. "I'm obsessed with your broccoli!" one Reddit poster enthused about the brand's green side (per Reddit). A TikToker's video begged restaurant workers to share the secret to making the vegetable, stating, "LongHorn's broccoli is the best broccoli in the entire world."

But mimicking the recipe at home isn't easy. Many have tried unsuccessfully to duplicate the dish. How does LongHorn Steakhouse churn out this delicious vegetable? Redditors have spilled the beans (or, rather, the broccoli), and the secrets to the craveable side are twofold: the cooking method and the garlic herb butter sauce.

In terms of cooking the broccoli, one Reddit poster, self-identified as a LongHorn Steakhouse employee, wrote it's steamed in a microwavable plastic bag and then left inside the closed package to achieve the desired level of softness. After this, a "lemon[-]flavored oil with 'vegetable seasoning'" is drizzled on (via Reddit). Another poster, also a self-proclaimed LongHorn employee, explained that the vegetable seasoning is trucked in already prepared, and its primary ingredients are salt, dehydrated onion, dehydrated garlic, sugar, and spices. The liquid element it's combined with, according to the poster, is canola oil mixed with lemon juice concentrate.