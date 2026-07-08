12 International Grilled Cheese Styles Worth Trying

Italian cheeses are a shoo-in when it comes to pizza and pasta dishes, we all know that. As it turns out, though, they also make a mean grilled cheese sandwich. All the proof you need of that can be found in Italy's mozzarella in carrozza. It may sound fancy, but don't let the name fool you; it is a grilled cheese sandwich at heart.

This Italian-style grilled cheese sandwich is traditionally made using stale white bread with the crust cut off, and, in case the name didn't already give it away, mozzarella cheese. Once assembled, similarly to the way we would here in the United States, Italy's recipe takes a turn away from the ordinary. Instead of simply being slapped into a pan and browned, it is coated with flour, egg batter, and bread crumbs. Then, it is pan-fried in a shallow bath of oil. As a result, the finished product resembles more of a mozzarella stick, but with a much heavier breading, and, of course, a wildly different shape.

A well-made mozzarella in carrozza provides all the comfort of a classic grilled cheese sandwich, but the cheese is more contained, and you get way more crunch. Plus, every bite exposes more of the gooey mozzarella inside. While absolutely not needed, these yummy pockets of cheesy heaven can also be loaded up with extra fixings, like prosciutto, sardines, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and more. Marinara on the side for dipping is strongly recommended, as well.