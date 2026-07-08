12 International Grilled Cheese Styles Worth Trying
In the United States, just about anything is fair game when it comes to the humble grilled cheese sandwich. Any kind of bread and cheese is acceptable, and the toppings are free to interpret as well. No matter how it comes together, though, these comfort food sammies are always delicious. How could they not be? They all feature gooey cheese, after all. Even so, around the world, people do things a bit differently. They still love grilled cheese; they just have their own take on the recipe, and some are so tasty that once you learn about them, you'll just have to give them a try.
From Italy's mozzarella in carrozza to Australia's jaffle to the United Kingdom's toastie, grilled cheese sandwiches come in a wide range of formats. Of course, all of them have cheese at the forefront of the recipes, but the devil is in the details, as they say. So, if you're ready to learn about some simple, yet drool-worthy, renditions, and maybe even give a few of them a go yourself, look no further. We've got you covered.
Italy: Mozzarella in carrozza
Italian cheeses are a shoo-in when it comes to pizza and pasta dishes, we all know that. As it turns out, though, they also make a mean grilled cheese sandwich. All the proof you need of that can be found in Italy's mozzarella in carrozza. It may sound fancy, but don't let the name fool you; it is a grilled cheese sandwich at heart.
This Italian-style grilled cheese sandwich is traditionally made using stale white bread with the crust cut off, and, in case the name didn't already give it away, mozzarella cheese. Once assembled, similarly to the way we would here in the United States, Italy's recipe takes a turn away from the ordinary. Instead of simply being slapped into a pan and browned, it is coated with flour, egg batter, and bread crumbs. Then, it is pan-fried in a shallow bath of oil. As a result, the finished product resembles more of a mozzarella stick, but with a much heavier breading, and, of course, a wildly different shape.
A well-made mozzarella in carrozza provides all the comfort of a classic grilled cheese sandwich, but the cheese is more contained, and you get way more crunch. Plus, every bite exposes more of the gooey mozzarella inside. While absolutely not needed, these yummy pockets of cheesy heaven can also be loaded up with extra fixings, like prosciutto, sardines, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and more. Marinara on the side for dipping is strongly recommended, as well.
France: Croque monsieur
The croque monsieur is a favorite of brunch-goers in the United States, but we didn't come up with the recipe on our own. It is actually France's version of a grilled cheese sandwich. Made with a soft bread called pain de mie, Gruyère cheese, ham (baked or boiled), and béchamel sauce to top it all off, it is a cheese-lover's dream come true. Once assembled, a croque monsieur can be baked or pan-fried. You can also opt to hold off on the béchamel sauce until the end and simply smother the sandwich with it before serving. Either way, though, it is a grilled cheese sandwich everyone needs to sample at least once in their lives.
The fun doesn't stop there when it comes to France's grilled cheese recipe. If you add a fried egg on top of a croque monsieur, it becomes another classic French sandwich: The croque madame. I'm sure we don't have to tell you why the addition of an egg with a bulbous yolk deems it necessary for a gender change in the name, either. One look and you'll get it. In addition, for a vegetarian version, you can also swap out the ham for red peppers. Or, for a lighter version, skip the béchamel sauce entirely (although we don't recommend it).
Colombia and Venezuela: Arepas with queso
Moving over to South America, you find the best sandwich you've never had, arepas with queso (or arepas con queso/arepas de queso in the native language). Hailing from Colombia and Venezuela, this yummy version of a grilled cheese sandwich is a favorite street food in the region and is also enjoyed for breakfast and lunch regularly. At first glance, you may not even suspect it is a grilled cheese, either.
An arepas con queso swaps out bread for fritters made from corn flour, and oh man, does it lead to a ton of flavor and bite. Before cooking, though, a layer of cheese is placed between the two fritters. When done, you wind up with a cheese-filled corn fritter pocket that can be enjoyed as-is or topped with butter and even more cheese. Sign us up.
As for the cheese used to make arepas, queso fresco is ideal. If you can manage to track down a Colombian-style — without actually visiting Latin America — even better. However, cotija, feta, mozzarella, and ricotta salata all make excellent choices as well. If you ever see arepas con queso being sold, make sure to give one a try. If not, they are tasty enough that going out of your way to make them yourself is well worth the effort.
French and Swiss Alps: Raclette sandwich
The raclette sandwich comes to us from the Alpine regions of France and Switzerland, and if you've never had the pleasure of enjoying the cheese for which it's named before, consider this your sign to give it a go. Not only does it make a mean sandwich, but it also melts like no other and boasts a nutty, smooth flavor that takes to other ingredients like a champ. Seriously, we are drooling just thinking about it.
The main thing that sets the raclette sandwich apart from the others on this list is that the bread itself does not get grilled or pan-fried. Instead, the cheese is typically melted before it goes onto a crusty bun. Why? Well, traditionally, raclette cheese is melted over fire and then scraped off, giving you a fondue-like texture that's ideal for pairing with bread, hence the regional sandwich.
Unfortunately, preparing a raclette sandwich the classic way isn't in the cards for most of us at home. So, if you want to get a taste without tracking one down locally (something that could be challenging) or going all the way to the Alps yourself, you can easily place slices of the cheese onto a bun and broil it open-faced to get a similar effect. Then, all you have to do is push the two cheesy sides together and dig in. You can also add yummy ingredients, like apple slices and ham, for even more flavor.
Mexico: Quesadilla
Next up is none other than the Mexican quesadilla. People may not normally think of it like a grilled cheese sandwich, but let's face it: It's got all the elements required — cheese sandwiched between a bread-type encasement — and it's grilled or pan-fried, so yeah. By the truest of standards, it more than fits the bill. Now that we have that settled, let's get into the nitty-gritty details of the almighty quesadilla.
Thought to have originated in the northern Sinaloa region of Mexico, quesadillas couldn't be simpler to make. The two things required to make one include a tortilla and cheese. The best types of cheese are uber-melty ones. Classic Mexican picks include Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, but Monterey Jack and Colby Jack are also outstanding choices. After that, everything else is extra.
This is one grilled cheese sandwich that is begging for add-ins of all kinds. Everything from beans to meat to veggies easily fits into the equation. Once the specific ingredients are sorted, they are spread evenly across the top of a tortilla and heated up, either on a grill or in a pan. When the cheese is melted, and the bottom of the tortilla starts to develop a golden brown color, simply fold it in half, and it's done. Cutting it into triangles and pairing it with a side of salsa or maybe even some guacamole or sour cream is also customary.
U.K.: The toastie
The toastie is the United Kingdom's version of a grilled cheese. Or, considering history, should we say our grilled cheese is the American version of a toastie? Either way, it is a cheese-filled bread sandwich made with butter, and it is delish. It's not just the name that sets the toastie apart, though.
There are a few key differences between an American grilled cheese and an English toastie. For starters, when making a toastie, the butter goes on the inside of the bread, not the outside, as we do here in the States. The reason behind this has to do with the cooking method, and, as it turns out, our next variation. Unlike the grilled cheese sandwich, which is pan-fried, the British recipe is prepared in a toastie machine. That's right, they love them so much that they even have a small appliance just for them. Much like a panini grill, it closes around the sandwich to create a super crispy bread with eye-catching grill marks on the exterior.
Just like our grilled cheese sandwiches found stateside, the toastie is also prime for just about any other toppings you want, although a classic one contains only cheese. Even so, a popular add-on in the U.K. is baked beans. Things like ham and red onion chutney are also common flavor enhancers, but again, you should feel free to load them up with whatever you like when making them at home.
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Princess
The Bulgarian Princess is not the title of a person (although, we guess it could be), but instead, another delicious international style of grilled cheese sandwich. A Bulgarian recipe, obviously, it traditionally features bread topped with a mixture of minced pork and beef, egg, and yellow cheese. A collection of seasonings, like dried mint, salt, and cumin powder, also make regular appearances. However, variations on the classic exist, one of which features only cheese. Either way, though, the loaded up bread is baked until the cheese is melted, and it gets nice and toasty.
The addition of minced meat makes a Bulgarian Princess more filling than a classic American grilled cheese sandwich. As a result, in the country from which it came, it is a favorite for breakfast, something we don't say about the American recipe. Speaking of which, maybe we should take note and start enjoying ours in the morning as well. Something to ponder. Make no mistake, though, it isn't just a breakfast food. It is also enjoyed for lunch and as a snack throughout the day.
South Africa: Braaibroodjie
South Africa is known for a specific style of barbecue, called Braii. It involves cooking things over a wood fire or hot coals, often inside a hinged grill basket, leading to a deliciously smoky taste in the end. Lucky us, they also use this cooking method to whip up their own version of a grilled cheese sandwich, the braaibroodjie, and if you've ever had one, you know just how yummy it is.
The braaibroodjie features cheddar cheese, tomatoes or onions (sometimes both), and either a sweet or sour chutney. Altogether, you get a burst of bright flavors paired with all the gooey melted cheese you could want. When it comes to cooking a braaibroodjie Braii-style, it can go into the customary grill basket or be tied up with twine. What's important is that it gets a chance to absorb some of the yummy smoky taste put off by the fire. Sure, you can make a South African grilled cheese sandwich without a fire, and many people do, but you'll miss out on a major part of the flavor profile.
Wales: Welsh rarebit aka Welsh rabbit
Whether you call it a Welsh rarebit or a Welsh rabbit (both names are acceptable), this tasty sandwich is one every fan of grilled cheese should try at least once in their lives. While not as popular as they once were, the sandwich's history dates back as far as 1725, so it is a true representation of the country's culinary history. If you want to take a peek into the past and still get some gooey, cheesy, toasty goodness along the way, why wouldn't you?
Served open-faced, the Welsh rarebit is no stranger to variations. However, the base recipe consists of a piece of toast smothered with cheese sauce. And, no, there isn't any rabbit meat to speak of. What sets the Welsh rarebit apart from other one-sided cheese sandwiches is the sauce. Unlike a classic béchamel, it is whipped up with a dash of beer, butter, and sometimes an egg. It also features a collection of seasonings that give it some extra oomph, like cayenne pepper, mustard powder, paprika, and Worcestershire sauce. The result is a warm, melty cheese spread with a touch of heat that soaks into the toast below in a delightful way.
If you want to make a Welsh rarebit at home, cheddar makes a classic pick, but any type of cheese will do. Even so, a Welsh cheddar will serve you well. The bread can also be any variety you like.
Japan: Pizza toast
If someone asked you where pizza toast is popular, you'd probably think America or maybe even Italy. However, while we certainly enjoy it here stateside, it is actually a comfort food served in Western-Japanese kissatens, aka cafes. It first popped up in Japanese cafes in 1964, but since then, it has become a culinary mainstay viewed as an affordable snack or light meal.
Pizza toast in Japan features melted mozzarella and just about any kind of traditional pizza toppings loaded onto bread. As expected, though, it isn't quite like the pizza toast created by many of us in our home kitchens. In Japan, they make it with a thick slice of milk bread, perfect for holding lots of sauce, cheese, and additional ingredients.
The tomato base is also frequently made with ketchup, giving it a tangy, sweet edge. Even so, it is seasoned with traditional Italian spices, like basil, garlic, and oregano, to give it even more depth of flavor and classic appeal. The use of ketchup might sound a bit unusual to some of us, but Japanese cuisine is loved the world over. One look at sushi is all you need to know that, so don't knock it until you try it. Besides, if you really count yourself a grilled cheese fanatic, you should probably try all of these sandwiches at least once.
Australia: Jaffle
If handheld pastries or hot pockets call to you, the Australian jaffle sandwich is sure to grab your attention. Similar to the United Kingdom's toastie, the jaffle requires a specific appliance to pull off. However, the jaffle iron creates completely sealed sandwich halves with crispy edges. Once you bite into one, you find a gooey center that just might ooze out if you don't hold it right. Plain cheese jaffles are tasty as-is, but any number of ingredients can be added, as well. Are you drooling yet? We are.
Of course, to master this sandwich, you will need to buy a jaffle iron, but something tells us it will be more than worth it. If you decide to accept the challenge, cast-iron versions are thought of as superior. Even so, a typical American sandwich pocket press can also get you super close to the authentic Australian version. After all, what's most important is that you get the deliciously crispy, sealed edges, and luckily, you don't need an Australian appliance to achieve them. Regardless, the jaffle couldn't be simpler to make once you have the right equipment. Simply butter one side of a piece of bread, lay it down on your jaffle iron (butter side down), load it up with cheese and any other add-ins you may like, place another side of buttered bread on top, close the appliance, and wait for it to work its magic.
North Macedonia: Przeni Lepcinja
The final international grilled cheese sandwich recipe that should be on your radar is the przeni lepcinja from North Macedonia. Made with eggy bread, a melted cheese center, and more cheese crumbled on top, it is sure to satisfy any comfort food craving. After all, it's basically a French toast sandwich with cheese for days.
Przeni Lepcinja starts like a classic French toast recipe. However, two slices of egg-soaked bread are filled with mozzarella cheese and pan-fried on both sides until golden and crispy. Then, it's topped with crumbled feta for even more cheesy deliciousness. Plus, the addition of feta adds a yummy saltiness that balances out the eggy mixture and melty mozzarella beautifully.
Often enjoyed for breakfast or dinner in Macedonia, the przeni lepcinja is thought of as a fantastic recipe for using stale bread. That said, you don't have to wait for your loaf to turn before making one. Although rescuing some slightly past peak freshness slices sure wouldn't hurt. You can also take it a step further and add a fried egg on top to create a complete dish, but it is by no means necessary. After all, there's already egg soaked into the bread. Either way, though, one bite is all you'll need to become a lifelong fan.