The Once-Popular Open-Faced Sandwich We Hardly See Anymore
Reliable sandwich favorites like the BLT, grilled cheese or reuben receive lots of attention. Yet especially in the U.S., open-faced sandwiches don't often get the spotlight. Meanwhile, in a one region of the U.K, a one-sided sandwich has been a part of local cuisine for centuries. Called the Welsh rarebit, the dish consists of a toasted bread slice — which can be rye, wholemeal or other types — covered in a decadent cheesy sauce.
Typically, this rich and flavorful sauce starts by making a roux, which is then spiced with a dash of heat via powdered chili, mustard, or hot sauce. The mixture is then turned liquid with a dark beer like a stout or porter, and sometimes milk. Of course, the cheese is a fundamental cornerstone: A classic Welsh sharp cheddar is a common addition, although you'll find other dense British varieties like Cheshire and Lancashire, too.
Such a combination of ingredients all meld into the thick, richly-flavored topping, which makes an ideal contrast to crunchy toast. Although still occasionally enjoyed in pubs and restaurants, the Welsh rarebit has dropped popularity, making it an open-faced sandwich worthy of a revival.
The Welsh rarebit is a centuries old pairing of cheese and bread
Through a comforting combination of cheese and bread, the Welsh rarebit packs in centuries of culinary history. Origins trace as far back as the 16th century, when the dish emerged as a hearty peasant food. Wales has long been known for its dairy production, with local styles including soft, blue and cheddar-like hard cheeses. Such foodstuffs not only uphold Welsh cheese-making culture, but also provide an important nutritional source.
Historically in Wales, animal proteins were scarce, so cheese offered a hearty substitute. And the Welsh rarebit — which further folds in satiating ingredients like fat, dairy, beer and flour — functioned as an important meatless alternative. In fact, some believe the dish's name stemmed in jest to its construction devoid of rabbit; a popular meat at the time that's still worth eating.
The protein-themed name stuck, and by the 18th century, Welsh rarebit firmly established itself as a regional classic. The first print appearance occurred in 1725, and just over 20 years later, the meal was already included in an English cookbook. Today, the dish continues a status as a slightly obscure, yet thoroughly Welsh creation. So if you're unfamiliar, whip up a rendition: With a trusty pairing like cheese and bread, it's a sandwich that will surely delight.
@chefthombateman
Welsh Rarebit, after I saw the brilliant @flamebaster give a master class in this the other week I've been thinking about it ever since. Today was the day. 25g butter 20g flour 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce 1 tbsp mustard powder 1 tsp cayenne/chilli powder 180ml Welsh stout 300g strong cheddar cheese I used hafod Salt and pepper 1. Brown the butter and add mustard powder and chilli then the flour cook out for 3-4 mins 2. Add the stout and cook out for 2 mins before adding the cheese in two stages. Season with Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper before setting in a fridge 3. Toast the bread then top them with rarebit and melt under a hot grill, serve with whatever you like I went for some cornichons randomly and a good splash of Worcestershire sauce #welsh #rarebit