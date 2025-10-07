The Once-Popular Open-Faced Sandwich We Hardly See Anymore

Reliable sandwich favorites like the BLT, grilled cheese or reuben receive lots of attention. Yet especially in the U.S., open-faced sandwiches don't often get the spotlight. Meanwhile, in a one region of the U.K, a one-sided sandwich has been a part of local cuisine for centuries. Called the Welsh rarebit, the dish consists of a toasted bread slice — which can be rye, wholemeal or other types — covered in a decadent cheesy sauce.

Typically, this rich and flavorful sauce starts by making a roux, which is then spiced with a dash of heat via powdered chili, mustard, or hot sauce. The mixture is then turned liquid with a dark beer like a stout or porter, and sometimes milk. Of course, the cheese is a fundamental cornerstone: A classic Welsh sharp cheddar is a common addition, although you'll find other dense British varieties like Cheshire and Lancashire, too.

Such a combination of ingredients all meld into the thick, richly-flavored topping, which makes an ideal contrast to crunchy toast. Although still occasionally enjoyed in pubs and restaurants, the Welsh rarebit has dropped popularity, making it an open-faced sandwich worthy of a revival.