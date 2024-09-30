What's The Difference Between A Grilled Cheese And An English Toastie?

The problem with grilled cheeses is that nobody can seem to agree on what they actually are ... Some claim that anything containing more than just cheese and bread isn't one. Some, meanwhile, proudly advertise grilled cheeses stuffed with bacon, kimchi, and even peanut butter. Just about the only thing that we know for certain, though, is that it must, without question, contain cheese. A toastie, on the other hand, can contain just about anything. The best-known is, of course, the classic cheese toastie (traditionally made in the U.K. with cheddar), but they come in many varieties — sometimes they're even sweet.

If you fancy converting your grilled cheese (or cheese toastie) into something even greater, though, there are a multitude of add-ons that you can use. Using a homemade bacon jam can unlock a world of flavor, and if you're a purist, you can use it as a condiment on the side of your "proper" grilled cheese rather than melting it inside.

You could take some inspiration from the French and add some breaded chicken, ham, and mustard in for a chicken cordon bleu–inspired toasted sandwich. Or draw from another cousin of the grilled cheese, the Italian panini (which doesn't necessarily include cheese but must use an Italian loaf) and make a soppressata toastie with mozzarella and pesto – just replace that Italian ciabatta with any bread you like, and you'll be well on your way to a delicious lunch.