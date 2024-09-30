What's The Difference Between A Grilled Cheese And An English Toastie?
Though the American grilled cheese sandwich and the English toastie might, on the surface, seem like pretty much the same dish, these comforting creations are, in fact, distinct. Sure, the cheese toastie and the grilled cheese have the same basic construction — toasted bread, melted cheese, toasted bread — but that's about where the similarities end.
One difference lies in the way they're cooked. The name "grilled cheese" does open the door for some confusion –- most of the time, they're not cooked on a grill, but rather shallow-fried in a skillet or cooked on a griddle (thus the "grilled") in butter — but don't make the mistake of thinking that's your only option, though — mayonnaise is a fantastic alternative for crispy results). The toastie, meanwhile, is toasted, usually in a sandwich press like a panini. Crucially, while a grilled cheese is buttered on the outside before it's cooked, a toastie is buttered on the inside.
Other differences and some upgrade ideas
The problem with grilled cheeses is that nobody can seem to agree on what they actually are ... Some claim that anything containing more than just cheese and bread isn't one. Some, meanwhile, proudly advertise grilled cheeses stuffed with bacon, kimchi, and even peanut butter. Just about the only thing that we know for certain, though, is that it must, without question, contain cheese. A toastie, on the other hand, can contain just about anything. The best-known is, of course, the classic cheese toastie (traditionally made in the U.K. with cheddar), but they come in many varieties — sometimes they're even sweet.
If you fancy converting your grilled cheese (or cheese toastie) into something even greater, though, there are a multitude of add-ons that you can use. Using a homemade bacon jam can unlock a world of flavor, and if you're a purist, you can use it as a condiment on the side of your "proper" grilled cheese rather than melting it inside.
You could take some inspiration from the French and add some breaded chicken, ham, and mustard in for a chicken cordon bleu–inspired toasted sandwich. Or draw from another cousin of the grilled cheese, the Italian panini (which doesn't necessarily include cheese but must use an Italian loaf) and make a soppressata toastie with mozzarella and pesto – just replace that Italian ciabatta with any bread you like, and you'll be well on your way to a delicious lunch.