How To Make A Grilled Cheese Like They Do In Italy

Achieving flawless Italian grilled cheese requires careful frying, so using the right oil will help you get it right the first time. (Let's not waste good mozzarella.) Being an Italian dish, you probably thought we would suggest olive oil, but actually, seed and vegetable oils work just as well and will leave less of a distinct flavor. The most essential thing is to heat the oil to the correct temperature before adding the sandwich. If it's too cool, the sandwich will just absorb all the excess oil and become greasy, but if it's too hot, the bread will burn before the cheese has a chance to do its thing and melt. Bringing the oil to around 338 degrees Fahrenheit will mean you can cook it until it has a golden crust and melty cheese inside. Just a quick and even fry for a few minutes on both sides is all it takes. After removing the sandwich from the pan, let it rest for a moment on some paper towel to blot out some of the excess oil. (This also helps you avoid burning your mouth from trying to eat it immediately!)

Pairing mozzarella in carrozza with a simple marinara sauce for dipping brings this indulgent snack to a whole other level. A basic tomato sauce recipe should do the trick — the acidity and depth of tomato sauce complements melted cheese perfectly (as pizza has long proven). And with each bite, it's becomes easier and easier to imagine yourself sitting at a café in Naples.