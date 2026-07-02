14 Aldi Sweet Treats That Will Shine All Summer
If you have a sweet tooth, then different seasons of the year are times to enjoy specific treats. Wintertime and chilly autumn evenings call for decadent, warm desserts with flavors that feel like a tender embrace on your palate. When the weather gets hot, however, cookie butter lava cake with warm cinnamon apples may be the last thing you want to eat. The summer heat can make you feel sluggish, so besides choosing sweets that feel refreshing, you may opt for bright, tangy flavors that give your taste buds a little jolt.
Aldi actually has some amazingly delicious options that either feature seasonal summer flavors or are light, refreshing, and perfect for the hottest part of the year. If you've never shopped at Aldi before, it's a unique experience — it doesn't carry many name brands and has an aisle dedicated to weekly specials, known as Aldi Finds or "Specialbuys." Below are several Aldi sweet treats that will keep you excited about dessert throughout the whole summer. Remember that pricing and availability may vary by location.
These summery sandwich cookies bring a taste of the Florida Keys
If you love key lime pie, then you'll love these treats from Aldi. They feature vanilla cookies sandwiching zesty key lime-flavored cream filling and would be a welcome addition to a pool party or beach picnic spread. They're also available in a bright, citrusy lemon flavor.
Benton's Key Lime Crème Sandwich Cookies are available at Aldi for $2.75.
These crispy treats have a buttery, tropical flavor
These thin coconut cookies are for the crispy cookie lovers out there and contain toasted coconut. The deep, buttery flavors go perfectly well with a summer cocktail, or you can use them to make ice cream sandwiches.
Benton's Coconut Cookie Thins are available at Aldi for $2.65.
These tiny cookies feature a popular summer berry
The tart flavor of lemon can offer refreshment during the hot summer months, but when you add blueberry to the mix, you end up with a quintessential seasonal combo. These tiny lemon and blueberry sandwich cookies are dipped in a fudgey coating that's the color of a clear summer sky.
Benton's Blueberry Lemon Mini Dipped Sandwich Cremes are available at Aldi for $3.29.
Enjoy a nutty treat with a tropical flavor you can eat by the handful
These chocolate-covered almonds are satisfyingly crunchy and snackable yet small enough to eat a handful of them without feeling like you overindulged, even though each bite tastes super indulgent. What sets these apart, though, is that they're flavored with coconut to bring that summery vibe to treat time — they would be perfect on a tropical-themed charcuterie board.
Choceur Dark Chocolate Coconut Covered Almonds are available at Aldi for $6.59.
Mexican flavors add a kick to a classic candy
The Mexican tradition of spicing fruit salad with Tajín or putting chamoy in cocktails and slushies has become hugely popular in the USA. These peach-flavored gummy rings are infused with the Mexican plum seasoning for a treat that is sweet, spicy, salty, and sour. They're also available in watermelon flavor.
Jovy Peach Chamoy Rings Gummy Candy is available at Aldi for $1.99.
Indulge in a passionate confection perfect for summer
Summer time calls for tart, refreshing tropical fruit flavors, and the season may not be complete without enjoying at least one passion fruit-flavored treat. Aldi's Moser Roth brand came out with the perfect summery confection: a white chocolate bar with a creamy passion fruit filling.
Moser Roth White Chocolate with Passion Fruity Filling is available at Aldi for $3.49.
You'll go bananas for these chocolate-dipped sweets
Fruit-based snacks may not always seem like dessert if you have a sweet tooth, but don't let that prevent you from trying out these chocolate-dipped banana bites. They're filled with chewy dehydrated bananas and were inspired by the brand founder's childhood in Southern Brazil.
Barnana Dark Chocolate Dipped Banana Bites are available at Aldi for $4.99.
Enjoy a summer camping favorite without the campfire
You no longer need a fire to enjoy the symphony of flavors and textures in s'mores. Aldi's s'mores clusters feature all the traditional elements — chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers — along with caramel for an even more ooey-gooey treat.
Choceur Chocolate S'mores Cluster is available at Aldi for $3.65.
The flavors of summer strawberries infuse this tart frozen treat
Lemonade is a fixture throughout the balmy days of summer, and there are many creative twists on the standard recipe, including one made with lychees. Nevertheless, strawberry lemonade remains a classic for a reason, and you can enjoy those beloved flavors in this refreshing sorbet. It's also available in lemon blueberry and pineapple flavors.
Sundae Shoppe Premium Sorbet Pint Strawberry Lemonade is available at Aldi for $4.19.
This elegant verrine tastes like a creamy cocktail
The sweltering summer heat is a perfect time for enjoying tropical frozen cocktails, and few seem as appropriate for this time of year as a piña colada. Aldi used this drink as inspiration for its mousse parfait available in the frozen section, which also comes in strawberry daiquiri flavor. While it's free of alcohol, it would pair well with a shot of rum.
Specially Selected Pina Colada Mocktail mousse is available at Aldi for $3.99.
Take your tastebuds back in time with this citrusy retro cake
Cooking with soda pop was a thing in the middle of the twentieth century, and Aldi's 7Up cake was inspired by a popular 1950s recipe. If you grew up with it, then you'll be happy to no longer have to dig through Granny's recipe cards to enjoy it. And if you've never tried it, you don't have to wait to be invited to a mid-century potluck and can just pick one up at your nearest Aldi.
Bake Shop 7 Up Cake is available at Aldi for $4.95.
Enjoy a creamy slice of citrusy goodness with this pie
After ice cream, few desserts can offer that perfect balance of creamy lusciousness and refreshment as key lime pie. While you can savor those flavors anywhere with Aldi's key lime-flavored sandwich cookies, sometimes you really do need to sit down and enjoy a nice slice of the real thing with a big dollop of whipped cream.
Belmont Key Lime Pie is available at Aldi for $5.79.
A chewy skin surrounds a creamy tropical center in this frozen treat
Mangos are synonymous with summer in many parts of the world, from India to Miami, Florida. The fruit has such an unmistakably bold personality that you can add it to anything, and its flavor will shine through and transform the dish, like in these mango ice cream-filled mochis, featuring a chewy rice cake skin stuffed with creamy ice cream.
Sundae Shoppe Mango Mochi Ice Cream is available at Aldi for $4.95.
These frozen bars feature a classic flavor pairing
Orange creamsicle is a timeless flavor combination, and as its name implies, it marries the flavors of orange and cream. The pairing inspired Orange Julius and even features in an effortless orange creamsicle cocktail. But you can just enjoy those flavors straight from your freezer with Aldi's orange cream bars.
Sundae Shoppe Orange Cream Bars are available at Aldi for $3.75.