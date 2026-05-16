Aldi's Soda-Flavored Bakery Item Was A Popular Dessert In The 1950s
If you're searching for a slice of nostalgia, look no further than Aldi's bakery case where it stocks a 7Up-branded cake. The glazed lemon-lime cake was originally born in the mid-1900s, partially out of necessity during wartime rations of ingredients (particularly leavening agents) needed to craft cakes. But presumably, it also became a common dessert as a result of the soda brand producing and distributing a pamphlet of recipes putting its product to good use. While the booklet boasted recipes like 7Up-basted ham and salad dressing made with the soda, the concept that seems to have gained some of the most widespread traction was the 7Up-infused cake. And while it could be found on tables throughout the 50s, it also made a comeback in the 70s.
Aldi sells plenty of excellent (and less than stellar) products, and according to some reviews, this cake could make its way to the top of shoppers' lists, too. One Redditor wrote, "Can confirm that these in fact are quite moist[;] as a [7UP] cake enthusiast[,] I hold these in high regard," while another commented, "That cake is excellent. It's a vanilla [citrus-ish] flavor."
Like many foods sold at Aldi, the 7Up Lemon Lime Cake isn't always on the store's shelves; at less than $5 (though it could vary by market), it might be worth stocking up if you do see it at your local store. You can always keep it fresh with a slice of bread, or freeze it so you have it handy when it's not in season.
Making and pairing 7Up cake
If you happen to live in a state that doesn't have an Aldi, you can still enjoy 7Up-based baked goods whipped up in your own kitchen. In fact, it may be a little easier to gather all of your ingredients since baking powder and baking soda aren't necessary, thanks to the soda's fizz. You can even simply add the soda to a store-bought mix. To replicate the original, pour the easy-to-make batter into a bundt pan, bake it up, and you're ready for the next potluck or party.
It's also easy to jazz up a 7Up cake. Before baking, fold in nuts that pair well with lemon, like almonds, cashews, or walnuts, or give it a little kick with a sprinkle of ginger. Once the cake is finished and cooled, you can also double down on the cake's subtle citrus flavor with a glaze made with fresh fruit juice or even more 7Up in place of some of the other liquids. Or a bit of powdered sugar or a drizzle of chocolate or honey will all complement the cake, too.
Whether you're serving Aldi's version of the cake or your own homemade one, coffee is always a winner for washing it down. But don't sleep on mocktails or cocktails either — it's the perfect opportunity to introduce even more lemony and limey flavor. Just mix 7Up with non-alcoholic mixers or with liquors that go with citrus — gin, whiskey, tequila, scotch, and rum are front-runners for the perfect pairing.