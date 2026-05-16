Aldi's Soda-Flavored Bakery Item Was A Popular Dessert In The 1950s

If you're searching for a slice of nostalgia, look no further than Aldi's bakery case where it stocks a 7Up-branded cake. The glazed lemon-lime cake was originally born in the mid-1900s, partially out of necessity during wartime rations of ingredients (particularly leavening agents) needed to craft cakes. But presumably, it also became a common dessert as a result of the soda brand producing and distributing a pamphlet of recipes putting its product to good use. While the booklet boasted recipes like 7Up-basted ham and salad dressing made with the soda, the concept that seems to have gained some of the most widespread traction was the 7Up-infused cake. And while it could be found on tables throughout the 50s, it also made a comeback in the 70s.

Aldi sells plenty of excellent (and less than stellar) products, and according to some reviews, this cake could make its way to the top of shoppers' lists, too. One Redditor wrote, "Can confirm that these in fact are quite moist[;] as a [7UP] cake enthusiast[,] I hold these in high regard," while another commented, "That cake is excellent. It's a vanilla [citrus-ish] flavor."

Like many foods sold at Aldi, the 7Up Lemon Lime Cake isn't always on the store's shelves; at less than $5 (though it could vary by market), it might be worth stocking up if you do see it at your local store. You can always keep it fresh with a slice of bread, or freeze it so you have it handy when it's not in season.