The Essential Guide To Shopping At Aldi For The First Time

Aldi stores have been around since 1976 in the United States, offering affordable groceries and home items at startlingly low prices. The store has made a name for itself with its consistently low-priced groceries, building a dedicated following who regularly shop the aisles on a weekly basis. This German-based company started small, opening its first food store in 1913 in Essen, Germany. Headquartered in Illinois today, it's expanded to a massive 2,400 plus stores in nearly 40 states, developing a devoted fan base with no signs of slowing down.

The Aldi shopping experience is unlike any other to date. The products sit in their original shipping boxes on the store shelves, warehouse-style. Mainstream brand names are far and few between, with these smaller stores offering a quicker, streamlined shopping experience. There are no loyalty programs, no online coupons, and no music piped overhead offering a peppy soundtrack to your shopping trip. And this is just the beginning of what separates Aldi from other grocery stores.

While such elements may be run-of-the-mill to its devoted fanbase who've been shopping at this retailer for decades, it can be disorienting for new customers. But fear not — we've assembled a simplified list of all the essential info you need to start saving at this minimalist food store today, outlining what to bring, what to expect, and what to be on the lookout for when shopping at Aldi.