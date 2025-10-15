The Essential Guide To Shopping At Aldi For The First Time
Aldi stores have been around since 1976 in the United States, offering affordable groceries and home items at startlingly low prices. The store has made a name for itself with its consistently low-priced groceries, building a dedicated following who regularly shop the aisles on a weekly basis. This German-based company started small, opening its first food store in 1913 in Essen, Germany. Headquartered in Illinois today, it's expanded to a massive 2,400 plus stores in nearly 40 states, developing a devoted fan base with no signs of slowing down.
The Aldi shopping experience is unlike any other to date. The products sit in their original shipping boxes on the store shelves, warehouse-style. Mainstream brand names are far and few between, with these smaller stores offering a quicker, streamlined shopping experience. There are no loyalty programs, no online coupons, and no music piped overhead offering a peppy soundtrack to your shopping trip. And this is just the beginning of what separates Aldi from other grocery stores.
While such elements may be run-of-the-mill to its devoted fanbase who've been shopping at this retailer for decades, it can be disorienting for new customers. But fear not — we've assembled a simplified list of all the essential info you need to start saving at this minimalist food store today, outlining what to bring, what to expect, and what to be on the lookout for when shopping at Aldi.
Bring your loose change and reusable shopping bags
Aldi does things pretty differently than your standard grocery store. The beloved discount store has pared down the grocery shopping experience to bare bones as a way of keeping prices low. This strategy includes having less employees, meaning there are no parking lot attendants to wrangle up lost carts. How does Aldi ensure customers return these grocery vehicles? By making them place a $0.25 deposit on the cart, of course.
That's right — you'll need to bring a quarter to access one of the carts, which you'll get back when you return it to the cart corral. Additionally, Aldi encourages shoppers to bring their own bags, otherwise you'll have to purchase some at checkout. Not only does this once again cut on costs, it's environmentally friendly — something Aldi also resolutely upholds. A good hack is to store your reusable grocery bags in your trunk, placing the bags back in your vehicle as soon as you unload your shopping haul into the kitchen. With bags ready in your trunk and change in your car, you'll always be ready for an Aldi shopping trip.
Wondering if there's anything not to bring? Leave your coupons at home when heading to this economical store. Aldi does not accept manufacturers coupons and it rarely offers its own, usually only providing them for events like a store's grand opening. But that's actually a good thing. Aldi's prices are consistently low, bypassing the need for clipping additional discounts.
Grab a cart even if you don't need one
Even if you're only buying a single item, you'll need to pick up a cart or risk creating a checkout fiasco. This is because Aldi's extra fast checkout includes a cart swapping trick: They will scan your purchases and place them directly into the empty cart of the previous customer, which will be waiting at the end of the checkout line. If you have no cart, the result can be utter chaos. Wondering what happens to your shopping cart? Your basket will subsequently go to whoever is behind you. The line is efficient, and its smooth operation depends on customers knowing how it works.
After checkout, you'll head over to Aldi's special counter to bag your own groceries before returning your cart. You can pack your groceries in whatever containers you've brought: insulated grocery bags, cardboard boxes, paper bags — even a cooler. It's true — some Aldi customers have been known to pack their groceries straight into a wheeled cooler, which they roll out to their car and place in their trunk.
Lastly, don't be concerned if your checkout clerk isn't the usual outgoing cashier you expect when paying. We promise, it's not you. Aldi clerks are quick and efficient; they're not here to chat and ask about your day. It's all part of Aldi's stripped-down shopping experience that gets customers in and out fast, keeping prices low with minimal staff.
Aldi Finds are in the middle aisle, or as the in-crowd calls it: the aisle of shame
This retailer's selection of specialty items, known as Aldi Finds, will be found in the center aisle of the store. However, insiders have granted it the moniker "the aisle of shame," occasionally abbreviated as AoS. This eclectic section can feature anything from garden gnomes to bamboo lamps depending when you shop. Great deals can be scored, but beware the beguiling middle aisle if you're on a budget — it's earned its shameful name due to the embarrassment consumers feel after impulsively spending their dollars on these non-essential items.
An aisle that has about 65% homewares and decor and 35% grocery items, this magical corridor has quite a following. There's even an Aldi Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook where Aldi shoppers share their cherished finds. While its selection might seem random at first glance, this houseware hodgepodge is actually highly curated. Products are chosen more than a year in advance for this fascinating alley, with past finds including seasonal items like pumpkin-adorned bakeware, clothing, and candles.
But don't feel too guilty about shopping in this middle row. Many speculate the Aldi Finds aisle is where the store makes a good deal of its revenue. There are lower profit margins on grocery staples like eggs, milk, and sugar; but Aldi Finds gives the store a chance to make a little extra off nonessentials, while giving consumers something to be excited about each week. To get the scoop on Aldi Finds, shoppers can sign up for the Aldi Newsletter or join one of the many social media pages featuring these frugal finds.
Know that Wednesday is the best day to shop for deals (and the earlier the better)
Some days are better than others when shopping at Aldi, especially if you're on the hunt for a certain item. Wednesdays are when Aldi's weekly ad and Aldi Finds go live; you'll need to act fast because once Aldi Finds are gone, they won't be restocked. Every week, an estimated 90 Finds are released to excite and entice Aldi shoppers.
Additionally, mornings are always the best time to shop at Aldi. Not only are they less crowded and more relaxing, sale stickers are usually added in the evenings or in the wee hours, making early birds the first to snag these deals before they sell out. You can grab great steals on perishable items like seafood, meat, and bread this way, as the prices are lowered right before they hit their use-by or sell-by dates.
Curious which are the worst days to shop at Aldi? Many shoppers find inventory can be sparse the day before the Wednesday release, making Tuesdays a less appealing day to shop. Likewise, Fridays and Saturdays are other days to avoid. Fridays and the weekend are the most popular shopping days overall at grocery stores, so you'll find yourself with a more picked over selection. Weekday afternoons and just after can also be quite busy, so if you're looking to avoid the masses, try to steer clear of those hours. Some expert shoppers even recommend shopping later at night to avoid the more hectic periods.
Look for Aldi Exclusives and Aldi Price Drops
You won't find a wide selection of brand names at Aldi, but you will find plenty of Aldi Exclusives like Simply Nature, Kirkwood, and Earth Grown at much lower prices. In fact, About 90% of Aldi products stocked are its own private labels, offered at lower costs than name brands. However, these brands are undergoing a bit of a name change. Although Aldi's in-house line used to number to almost 90, it recently reduced its offerings to 26, which you may see labeled simply as The Aldi Brand due to a current rebranding efforts. Because so many shoppers already refer to these Aldi exclusives by this title, Aldi has decided to follow suit.
A few favorite Aldi brands like Simply Nature (which features organic and non-GMO offerings) and Clancy's (which presents bagged snacks like chips and pretzels) will keep their titles, but include An Aldi Original marking on the label. Other fan favorites are taking on entirely new names, such as Kirkwood chicken nuggets, soon to be relabeled as Red Bag Chicken due to the color of this frozen foods packaging.
On top of Aldi Exclusives, you'll find the store also offers temporary Aldi Price Drops on many of these in-store brands denoted by a red tag. Generally, red tags are a good thing at Aldi. You may also see red tags applied to items that are being reduced for damaged packaging (often offering a 30% discount in these cases) as well as for items which are approaching their expiry dates.
Be picky about your produce
While Aldi is great for affordable meat and high-quality seafood, some have found the produce to be a little iffier. People online have found the tomatoes and avocados to be particularly bad offenders, with cases spanning from underripe fruits to ones that go bad in days. Berries, bagged greens, and citrus are other regular flops cited by some, with moldy berries and quickly deteriorating greens causing much dismay. And while the citrus doesn't have the same issues, shoppers have claimed the fruits to be less juicy and flavorful than those found elsewhere.
On message boards, some cited the strawberries and cucumbers as being especially unappealing. One shopper even claimed Aldi's poor produce resulted in fruit flies in their home. Others have found bananas to be another Aldi no-go after many discovered theirs went straight from green to brown. Whether this is due to issues at particular stores or simply because previous shoppers had already picked over the best choices is difficult to determine.
All things considered, it pays to give fruits and veggies a more discerning eye before you place them in your cart at Aldi, preferably buying those which you plan to eat in a day or two. It's also worth noting that organic fruits and veggies will likely spoil quicker than others because they aren't coated with wax or treated with preservatives. In addition, shoppers should be aware that you won't find many specialty produce items like jackfruit at this pared-down store, with it instead sticking to basics. So if you need something exotic for a specific recipe, you will likely need to source hard-to-find produce elsewhere.
Realize that if you order online, the prices may differ
We've all been there — you came in for a loaf of bread and some toilet paper and you left with a new set of patio furniture. Ordering groceries to be delivered to your home or car is a great way to avoid impulse buys, yet there are a few drawbacks.
Many Aldi stores offer both curbside pickup, where groceries are brought out to your car at a designated time, or grocery delivery to your home. But be aware that the prices may vary online from what is given to customers in store, so you might spend a little more if you don't shop in person. Some delivery services may also add a small fee of a few cents to each item or charge you for bags, as a few unhappy Aldi customers recounted online.
For curbside delivery, you will need to bring an ID for alcohol purchases, but you can leave your grocery bags at home. Bags will be provided by the store. Of course, the other downsides to this include the lack of control over your items. You won't know if your shopper checks for expiration dates or reaches to the back of the dairy aisle for the coldest milk.
Still, for those who prefer to shop in their PJs, getting your pantry staples and perishables delivered to your door is a fantastic option. Aldi partners with Instacart for grocery delivery, offering a low minimum order amount of just $10. For grocery delivery, you can simply order online and a personal shopper will pick out your items, letting you know if anything is out of stock. A text message will be sent with your estimated delivery, and your groceries will soon be on their way.
Take advantage of the Twice as Nice Guarantee
Aldi backs its store items with a Twice as Nice Guarantee, stating it'll refund any item in addition to replacing it if you are not completely satisfied. However, the item must be unused and the product packaging returned to the store along with your receipt. Lose your receipt? A receipt is necessary to secure a refund back to your original payment form, however, a Merchandise Credit gift card will be given to those who can't find theirs.
Just remember, the Twice as Nice Guarantee policy does not apply to national brands, non-food Aldi Finds, and in some states, alcohol. In these cases, either a replacement or refund will be applied. For computers and electronics, items need to be handed back with all their components in the original packaging within 90 days. You read that right — Aldi has indeed sold computers in the past, including a laptop released in U.S. Aldi stores back in 2016 and a gaming PC at U.K. stores in 2019. Who knew?
It's good to hear this saving-centered store stands behind its products with such commitment. Aldi's generous return policy is just one of the many reasons that consumers love this deeply-discounted grocery store, ensuring Aldi continue its reign in the realm of affordable grocery shopping for decades to come.