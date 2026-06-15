This Tropical Fruit Makes Lemonade Even More Of A Summer Beverage

Summertime calls for cold, refreshing beverages, and few drinks signal that the warm months are here more than a classic lemonade (or limeade). The classic recipe is timeless for a reason, but by the halfway point of the season, you may get bored with it even if you add other citrus fruits to keep it zippy. Unique twists on lemonade abound, like one featuring tomato juice, but there's one simple tropical addition that may just carry you through to fall. Lychees are sweet, juicy, and have just enough floral notes to make your favorite summer beverage taste interesting with every sip.

Lychees are native to Asia; historians believe they originated in the Yunnan province of China before spreading to other southern Chinese provinces and Southeast Asia. The fruit held a place of status in ancient China, often serving as a gift to the Imperial Court. It was also referred to as the fruit of romance, and one whiff of its heady aroma makes it easy to see why (at least for us at Food Republic). China is still the largest producer of lychees in the world, but the tropical fruit was introduced to the United States in the 1800s, and you can now find lychees growing in Hawaii, Florida, Texas, and California.

They're only in season from late spring to mid-summer, but canned lychees are available year-round. They're high in vitamin C and potassium and used in traditional Chinese medicine as a digestive stimulant. And they're also perfect in lemonade. I tested two methods of making a summery lychee lemonade to see how you can make this easily at home. The results kind of surprised me.