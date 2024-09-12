Liven Up A Fruit Salad With A Sprinkle Of Tajín

Biting into a piece of fruit is good, digging into a mix of perfectly ripe chunks of fruit is great, but fruit salad with a zippy seasoning is perhaps best of all. If you grew up in a Mexican household, freshly-cut fruit with a generous shower of Tajín is likely a go-to snack, but if you have not had the chance to taste it, get ready for the best fruit salads of your life.

Tajín is a seasoning mix that contains chili powder, salt, and dried lime, and though it is not the only brand that makes such a product, the name Tajín is now used generically, as is similar to brands such as Crock-Pot and Kleenex. When paired with fruit, it creates a refreshing, bright, sweet, and savory flavor.

To try it, just cut the fruit into cubes, add a squeeze of fresh lime, orange, or lemon juice for vibrancy, and a touch of sugar, honey, or agave syrup to emphasize the sweetness of any produce that is not perfectly ripe. You can even splash tequila into fruit salad for a bright, boozy burst of flavor. Then, season the fruit with Tajín to taste. If you are particularly sensitive to spice or saltiness, start with a little and work your way up. Keep in mind that the salt will draw out moisture from the fruits, so it is best to sprinkle it on just before serving so that the fruit salad does not get too liquidy.