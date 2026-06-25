The National Dish Of Every Team At The 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is upon us, and soccer fans across the globe have been reveling in the skill, sportsmanship, and barrage of goals thus far. And though the action is thrilling, this tournament goes beyond exciting matches and balls in the back of the net. It's also about cross-cultural connection and appreciation. And what better way to connect than with food?

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of the national dishes of every single country participating in this year's World Cup. Not all of these national dishes are necessarily official, and several countries have scores of prominent plates that are associated with them. We've mentioned those in some spots, but in the interest of fairness, we limited ourselves to one dish per country. This list features a seemingly endless array of cuisines, cooking methods, flavor combinations, and, as it turns out, a whole lot of stew.