9 Mistakes To Avoid Making When Roasting Pork

Before you can roast your dinner, you'll have to decide exactly what kind of cut you'd like. There are several cuts of pork that roast well, such as the shoulder, leg, belly, and loin. Rib roasts and tenderloins are also popular.

If you've been craving pulled pork (or pulled pork nachos), the shoulder and the butt are the most popular options. They both contain a high amount of fat, which melts during cooking to keep the meat juicy. The shoulder has more connective tissue than the butt does, so it should be cooked at a lower temperature for longer to turn the collagen into gelatin. Pork butt can be cooked at a slightly higher temperature for less time because it has more fat running through it to keep the meat moist before shredding.

If you want to have an entrée with a crispy outside, cuts like the belly and loin (also called a pork roast) are generally sold with a fat cap that can be rendered down into a crackling. Cuts like the leg or tenderloin can be tricky to cook, thanks to their lack of fat. Both are very lean, although the leg has plenty of connective tissue due to it being a joint piece. These cuts can dry out very quickly, so adding a layer of fat, such as by wrapping bacon around the meat, helps keep moisture in while giving them a crunchy exterior.